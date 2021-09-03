Khanyi Mbau Shares Cryptic Response to Alleged Prophecy About Her

Mzansi socialite and media personality, Khanyi Mbau, saw the prophecy that is allegedly about her life

Taking to social media, Mbau re-shared the video along with a cryptic message that seemed to acknowledge the content of the footage

Khanyi has been going through an incredible amount of drama lately and it's no wonder many believe that this might be a spiritual turning point for her

South African media personality Khanyi Mbau did indeed hear the alleged prophecy about her being chosen to preach the word of God.

Khanyi Mbau appears to have responded to the prophecy about her. Image: @mbaureloaded

Taking to Instagram, Mbau shared a cryptic response to the message. Khanyi Mbau alluded to knowing exactly what the message was about when she said:

“Little do they know..."

The prophecy was made by Dr Ian Ndlovu, a pastor from a Pentecostal Christian church.

Briefly News reported that a Zimbabwean prophet ruffled feathers by claiming that God told him that a certain Mzansi socialite was called to preach the Gospel.

Although he did not name the socialite, he said that her initials were 'K.M' and many assumed it was Khanyi Mbau.

The prophet said that people should pray for her so that she could receive her calling as soon as possible.

Khanyi Mbau has been going through a lot over the last few days. The media personality fled from Dubai, leaving with only her handbag after an alleged fight with her bae.

Khanyi Mbau leaves Kudzai in Dubai, flies back to father’s grave in Mzansi

Khanyi Mbau left Mzansi shook on Tuesday evening after she upped and left her holiday in Dubai with her bae Kudzai Mushonga. According to reports, the media personality walked out with just a handbag and flew back to South Africa without alerting Mushonga.

The horrified Mushonga trended overnight as he went on Instagram Live to cry about the situation. He confessed that he was in shock that Khanyi would leave him like that and said he did not deserve such treatment.

However, it seems something big went down between the pair because Khanyi’s brother, Lasizwe hinted on his social media account that something was amiss. In addition, when Mbau landed in Mzansi, she was picked up by Lasizwe and pair went straight to their father’s grave.

