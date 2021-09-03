Thembi Seete is still hurting over the loss of the late Shona Ferguson; he played a monumental role in her life

Taking to social media, Thembi shared a personal moment where Shona saved her from a dark time in her career

Thembi’s fans were moved by her touching post and let her know in the comment section that Shona is proud from above

South African actress Thembi Seete has been thinking about the late Shona Ferguson a lot lately. Shona had, and forever will have, a special place in her heart.

Actress Thembi Seete has joined the many big names in TV and film to update fans on how they are coping just a month since the death of Shona Ferguson. Image: @thembiseete_.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with a moving graphic of Shona, Thembi expressed how it is thanks to him that she is where she is today, reported TimesLIVE.

In a very emotional and personal post, Thembi revealed how Shona pulled her out of a dark place and reminded her of her talent. Thembi is forever grateful to Shona for having done this.

“I lost confidence and I stopped believing in myself.”

Thembi posted:

Seeing Thembi’s post, many took to the comment section to comment on what an incredible person Shona was and how lucky Thembi was to have known him.

@noma.majija reminded Thembi:

“He left you guys with legacy, keep praying and never forget God's grace, He's with all of you guys. He employer, a husband, a father to many, a brother yuu hay Thixo kodwa it is well thuthuzelekani️.”

@fundiboo commented with a heavy heart:

“This is so heartbreaking losing such an icon ❤️❤️❤️ May God be with His family and friends ❤️❤️”

@thandomazibukosa is still trying to process Shona’s passing:

“ Awww guys. Still hurts.”

@louisam72 said:

“It still hurts, big time!”

SK Khoza reflects on wisdom he got from late Shona Ferguson: "I feel your pain"

Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza took to social media to reflect on his former boss and colleague Shona Ferguson's life following his untimely passing last month, reported Briefly News.

The Queen actor expressed that he misses his friend and big brother. He revealed that they had known each other for the past eight years.

Taking to Instagram, SK posted a video of the two of them having a chat. The star opened up about their friendship and how Mr Sho played a big brother role in his life before his death.

Source: Briefly.co.za