Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is tired of people getting into her business. After receiving a call from a publication commenting on the alleged “blackout” at her house, Enhle drew the line.

It is alleged that actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has been without electricity again and this time for a week. Enhle responded to the allegations. Image: @enhlembali_.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, Enhle explained that a publication had called her, admitting that they had been “roaming around” her house “the whole week”. Sis was shook!

Enhle is sure this classifies as stalking and wants to know from her people what exactly she should do about it, reported ZAlebs.

A fan @khawula_musa shared the clip Enhle posted to her Instagram story:

The people of Mzansi comment on Enhle’s alleged electricity situation

The publication published a story claiming Enhle had run out of funds to pay her electricity bill. People were shocked by the news and comments went flying on social media.

Yoh, some peeps went in hard!

@DegreatMurster commented:

“Enhle Mbali showed Eskom that we can survive without electricity. That we can endure darkness and shine through.”

@Hulisan62352501 sarcastically suggested:

“Watch TV with one eye to save electricity.”

@Mawilly06 is not a fan of the new Enhle, shame:

@mab_thabang had no chill:

Mzansi applauds Enhle Mbali on Stellar Rockville performance

Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has received the nod of approval for her performance on Mzansi Magic's Rockville on Sunday, 20 June 2021, reported Briefly News.

Mlotshwa, who plays Lindi Mabaso, was given her roses shortly after the soap opera aired courtesy of a tweet from its renowned creator Connie Ferguson, who juggles her hats as a filmmaker, producer and all-round businesswoman.

The plaudits go a long way in cementing Mlotshwa's name as one of the South African actresses to watch through the current fifth season of Rockville. But not only was it the Fergusons who were impressed with the actress' delivery but plenty of other soap-loving South Africans.

