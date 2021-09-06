Africa’s Youngest Brain Surgeon Shows Young Girls That Nothing Is Impossible

Dr Ncumisa Jilata wanted to become an accountant but one science lesson changed her entire life

There are less than 200 neurosurgeons in South Africa and she is just one of them

She had to work twice as hard after being second guessed on many occasions, the doctor now wants to set up a foundation that will take neuro to the people

By Freelance Journalist - Llyod Dlongolo

It is often said that a journey to a thousand miles begin with a single single step, but for Dr Ncumisa Jilata, a simple science lesson changed her perceptions and took her on a roller coaster ride to discovery.

Dr Ncumisa Jilata is the youngest brain surgeon in the continent. Image: Supplied

She had dreams, hopes and ambitions of one day becoming a chartered accountant. The thought of being in a plush corner office and talking figures thrilled her fancy.

But during one science lesson, Dr Jilata's grade 11 biology teacher introduced the subject of neurons - and just like that, she was hooked

A neuron (also known as a nerve cell) is an electrically excitable cell that communicates with other cells through specialized connections called synapses. It is the main component of nervous tissues in living mammals.

Her biology teacher punched that extra ounce of understanding, making it flawless.

Dr Jilata immediately fell in love with neurons and she subsequently knew that her career would be built around what she had learnt.

"He had a way with words. I visualised everything from the circuitry of neurons. For me it was like sipping cool drink and that adrenalin of thirst quenching pleasure. There is nothing that could top that. The concept of impulses taken to. The brain," said Dr Jilata.

True to her words, Dr Jilata's career spring from that visualised concept. After Matric, she immediately knew what she wanted to achieve.

She earned a bursary from the Eastern Cape government because of her good grades.

She enrolled at the Walter Sisulu University and she graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees (MBChB) in 2009. That was her first path to discovering her dreams.

By the age of 29, Dr Jilata had already carved her own piece of history by becoming one of just five black neurosurgeons in the whole of South Africa. Even though she is in a predominantly male dominated field, she understands neurons like the back of her hand.

There are about 150 working neurosurgeons in South Africa. But it all goes back to that glass of cool drink.

"The longing to quench that thirst drove me. Of course I had to work double as hard as my counterparts in order to be taken seriously. I am now working to change that. Having people who believed in my dreams was my turning point. I want to become that ladder for many young girls out there," she said.

It is not surprising that she lists the first black woman to qualify as a neurosurgeon Dr Coceka Mfundisi as her mentor.

Dr Jilata herself is now a role model, in a field that lacks female star dust quality.

One of her career turning points was receiving special mention from then Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in his address at the Presidency Budget Vote in Parliament’s National Assembly.

President Ramaphosa named her as one of South Africa's women that are breaking barriers.

Ramaphosa's exact words were:

" We thank you for inspiring us, motivating us and challenging us with your [life] and your determination… demonstrating what is possible with perseverance, courage, collaboration, and partnership”.

That inspiring moment has always spurred her to be the best that she can possibly be.

But her biggest joy lies in seeing her patients putting smiles up their faces.

“Seeing a patient wake up from the ICU and able to use all their body parts without any pain brings me great joy,” she said.

She added that she was just a doctor who was merely bent on doing her job and being appreciated for it.

Dr Jilata is currently based at Mediclinic Morningside and she specializes in treating brain tumours, strokes, the nervous system as well as other related ailments.

Her colleagues see her as torch bearer for neurosurgery because of the extra ounce of work she puts into her career.

Her ambition is to have her own foundation which will take neuro to those who are disadvantaged. Her strides are a reflection of the greater things that are to come.

She is already working as a consultant with young doctors to support, train, and guide them along their neuro career paths.

"The gap between men and women in the field has to be bridged," she concluded.

The circuitry of neurons is her specialty. So is inspiring young girls who would want to become neurosurgeons.

