Babes Wodumo has addressed the Kamo Mphela comparisons that saw both stars trending on social media recently

The media personality released a short video to highlight her achievements while being hyped by a group of friends

Unfortunately, Mzansi peeps were distracted by the situation in Babes' mouth - the singer has no front teeth

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Babes Wodumo released a short and rather chaotic video addressing all the hate she’s been getting and the Kamo Mphela comparisons. Flanked by her close friends, Babes Wodumo made it clear that she already got her fame and awards to match.

Babes Wodumo had her fans worried after she shared another video. Image: @babeswodumo

Source: Instagram

She showed off her debut album plaque and told haters to respect her brand. However, peeps were distracted by something else - her teeth.

In the video, the starlet was hyped by her friends as she flaunted her plaque saying:

“Mina ngaduma (I got my fame).”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

However, what really drew attention to the clip was the fact that Babes Wodumo looked like she did not have any front teeth. Teeth loss has been noted as a side effect of pregnancy in some women, and a few social media users attributed Babes’ front gaps to that.

Unfortunately, the glaring lack of molars distracted many from Babes’ message as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

@2mee said:

“Wait...what's happening with her teeth?”

@nonfundomlaba said:

“USpontshi waphuma namazinyo kamawakhe (Spontshi left with his mother’s teeth).”

@nolwazikk said:

“This is so sad.”

@Nolwazimbele said:

“Wish she could have chosen better friends.”

@uDosa said:

“Babes needs false teeth.”

The troubled starlet has been hogging the headlines recently, but for the wrong reasons.

Babes Wodumo goes full damage control mode after disturbing video trends

Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo responded to the outcry that resulted after a viral video saw her screaming at a local petrol station.

The footage trended on social media on Monday but Babes has tried to smother the flames by claiming that it was a music video shoot.

Taking to Facebook, Babes Wodumo explained that it was a music video shoot for her new song: “Asiwona amaPhoyisa, Saba Layikhaya”.

However, the story did not go down well with social media users who pointed out that there was no camera crew filming the incident.

The entertainer proceeded to turned off her comments section on the post.

Source: Briefly.co.za