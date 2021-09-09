SA Devastated by Another North West Fire That Raged Through Christiana Hospital

A fire broke out in the North West's Christiana Hospital on Wednesday, 8 September and the cause has yet to be determined

The Provincial Health MEC visited the scene of the fire to assess the destruction and damage caused by the blaze

South Africans have shared their love and support as well as their shock about the devastating fire via their social media accounts

8 September was a horrible day for the North West as a fire raged through one of the main hospitals in the province. The Christiana Hospital was turned into a ruin of its former self due to a raging blaze.

That same day, the MEC for Health in the North West, Madoda Sambatha, visited what remained of the province's largest hospital in order to evaluate the destruction caused by the inferno. Spokesperson for the department, Tebogo Lekgethwane, stated that they hope they can have a preliminary report by Friday.

South Africans have taken to social media where they expressed how gutted they were to see such a prominent building go up in flames.

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts about the horrid fire that blazed through Christiana Hospital in the North West. Image: @Junbugstone

Source: Twitter

Sambatha spoke to News24 about his visit to the hospital. He said that the hospital was totally demolished. The health department now has to figure out how and where to move patients. Upon arrival at the site, Sambatha revealed that hospital staff told him that the fire began in a part of the facility where construction was underway.

A report by TimesLIVE revealed that Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone of the SAPS stated that the fire started around 8am or 9am. No injuries were reported and patients were reportedly evacuated to other healthcare facilities.

South Africans were heartbroken by the news and took to social media to share their thoughts. Take a look at some of the responses below:

@GreefAlec wrote:

"Christiana Hospital in the North West has gone up in flames with patients evacuated safely, what is it that hospitals are going up in flames? And they want to have an NHI system going, that is a disaster even before it gets going ever!"

@CrocSclothing said:

"Comrades are putting people's innocent lives at risk just for their own political agendas. They are fighting each other left, right and centre. #mmabathopalm #Christianahospital"

@GJKM_9085 stated:

"R95m spent to refurbish the Christiana Hospital gone down the drain. The hospital has burnt to the ground, now the hospital has to be rebuilt from scratch. Did I mention the refurbished hospital was to be handed over at the end of this month?"

@Thee_Cherri stated:

"Christiana Hospital is burning also... What’s happening in North West??"

@MsThatoM tweeted:

"They are really burning a hospital in Christiana after Mmabatho Palms, now all of a sudden this looks like politics. A new premier was sworn in yesterday."

@rubyjoms responded to the news with:

"It doesn't rain but it pours in North West Province. From Mmabatho Palms Hotel to Christiana Hospital burning."

Fire engulfs Mmabatho Palms Hotel, North West Premier says it's a major setback for tourism

In similar news, Briefly News recently reported that a huge fire engulfed the Mmabatho Palms Hotel and Casino Resort in Mahikeng, North West.

Newly-elected North West Premier Bushy Maape stated that based on initial observation of the hotel, the damage seems to be quite extensive. He stated that the fire was a huge blow for the tourism industry in the North West.

Maape stated that the hotel played a critical role in terms of tourism in the province.

In an interview with eNCA, Maape stated that he did not live too far from the hotel and that smoke from the fire had managed to get into his home. Mmabatho Palms is one of South Africa's oldest casino resorts, having been developed more than 40 years ago.

