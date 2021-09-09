Lady Du Defends Babes Wodumo: “Put Some Respect on That Girl”

Amapiano newcomer, Lady Du, has asked South Africans to kindly stop trolling and disrespecting the OG, Babes Wodumo

Taking to social media, Lady Du listed some of Babes Wodumo's accomplishments and reminded Mzansi exactly who that hun is

Mzansi social media users were divided in their reactions to Lady Du's post, but many agreed with her

Lady Du has seen all the trolling that Babes Wodumo has had to endure online and she doesn’t like it.

Lady Du has defended Babes Wodumo from trolls. Image: @ladydu_sa

Taking to social media, Lady Du defended Babes by saying that she paved for many of the current artists.

Not only did Babes conquer the local market but she also reached the international music industry and that was something worthy of respect.

Her post read:

“Guys let’s not disrespect Babes Wodumo please, she has put in the work, she was international before any artist could be, featured on Black Panther, BET nominee, you can never ever compare her, she opened international doors naye in her own way. Put some respect on that girl.”

Of course there were diverging views to this topic and many took to the comments section to air their thoughts.

Mzansi peeps respond to Lady Du defending Babes Wodumo

@thabomayo said:

“Wena relax, we know you wanna gain followers but there is no need to be on top of everything that trends.”

@lizo_swana said:

“100% true. Even though she could’ve reached a level higher or done better at some things, but you’re right she’s done great. Nobody can take that away from her, comparing her it’s being unfair disrespectful to her and unfair to the young girl coming up.”

@muhlezintombela said:

“What upsets me most is it is women who are disrespecting her the most.”

@lansextone said:

“People have learnt to compare and find any stupid reason to discredit artists and not enjoy what was and what is.”

Babes herself responded to the comparisons in a recent video, however things went south.

Babes Wodumo slams Kamo Mphela comparison, but peeps want to know where her teeth are

Babes Wodumo released a short and rather chaotic video addressing all the hate she’s been getting and the Kamo Mphela comparisons. Flanked by her close friends, Babes Wodumo made it clear that she already got her fame and awards to match.

She showed off her debut album plaque and told haters to respect her brand. However, peeps were distracted by something else - her teeth. In the video, the starlet was hyped by her friends as she flaunted her plaque saying:

“Mina ngaduma (I got my fame).”

However, what really drew attention to the clip was the fact that Babes Wodumo looked like she did not have any front teeth. Teeth loss has been noted as a side effect of pregnancy in some women, and a few social media users attributed Babes’ front gaps to that.

Unfortunately, the glaring lack of molars distracted many from Babes’ message as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Source: Briefly.co.za