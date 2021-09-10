Emtee is among the list of South African rappers who often get criticised for sounding rather American when speaking

A fan called Emtee an 'American wannabe' in an internet exchange and the rapper was far from pleased with the comment

The polyglot took to social media to defend himself and remind the critics just how many South African languages he writes his music in

Proudly South African rapper Emtee has been heavily criticised for having an American accent when he speaks, much like many other SA rappers. A displeased follower decided to call him out on it in a social media comment.

The multilingual celeb quickly defended himself and reminded the critic of just how many local languages he writes his music in.

Emtee has set the record straight about his accent and revealed just how many SA languages he raps in. Image: @emteethehustla

The comment came after tweeps called South African hip hop artists out for being inauthentic.

When a tweep called Emtee an 'American wannabe', the rapper explained to him that the reason for his accent is the fact that he is rather a scholar of note. Emtee explained that he really enjoys learning different languages and for that reason his accent changes, reports SA Hip Hop Mag.

The rapper revealed that of the 11 official languages in our country, he has the ability to rap in at least 10 of them.

The polyglot writes:

"I’m proudly Southaaahhh. I write music in almost 10 SOUTH AFRICAN languages.”

On top of setting the record straight about his accent, Emtee also added that the tweep should not doubt his level of education. He made it clear that the way he speaks is indeed a result of his education and love for learning new languages, reports dagoldinfo.

