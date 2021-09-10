Anele Mdoda is trending over another Kelly Rowland selfie, and this one is a show-stopper of a snap too

Kelly posted a lit selfie on social media and, of course, the people of Mzansi were on it like white on rice

Anele’s name is everywhere in the comments section, people are not letting this one go, ever

Anele Mdoda is about to get spammed with Kelly Rowland tags and posts yet again. The former Destiny’s Child singer just posted a fire selfie that is sure to set people off.

Kelly Rowland has to either stop dropping selfies or Anele Mdoda needs to remove herself from social media because the people are not going to drop this one. Image: @anelemdoda / @kellyrowland

Taking to social media looking hell fresh on a Friyay, Kelly posted a picture of herself. Guuuurl, peeps are sure this is going to make Anele eat her words.

Kelly posted:

Within literal seconds of Kelly having posted the selfie, people were on it. Anele has been tagged and had the post shared to her and we are sure people have even printed it and sent it via pigeon.

Here are just a few of the posts bringing Anele’s attention to Kelly’s gorgeous selfie:

@Mbongen_Percy made it known:

“Kelly Rowland every time when she's about to post her pic knowing South Africans will be here.”

@TheRealPaniki called on Anele:

@SiiyaDondolo’s looking for Anele:

@TweetsBySbuda is bust:

Anele Mdoda trends over another Kelly Rowland post, it will never end

Anele Mdoda responded to Mzansi after they made her trend, reported Briefly News. Anele always trends when Kelly Rowland posts a pic and of course, it happened again.

Anele took to social media to issue an official response to the trolling. She posted her picture of herself relaxed by the waterside and basically said she was not bothered by the drama.

“Me... whilst y'all worry about me.”

It seems Anele is on holiday and is enjoying some time out far away from the noise. However, Mzansi social media users would not let it go.

@ugxabashe said:

“We are not even worried about you. Relax, we are busy with serious stuff like admiring Kelly Rowland.”

@phathutshedzo said:

“Don't flatter yourself, No one is worrying about you, they just enjoy tagging you every time Kelly post a picture.”

