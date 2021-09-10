Zozibini Tunzi has social media buzzing after sharing a lengthy Instagram post about overcoming her fears

The model and former Miss Universe had been enjoying a beautiful day on a boat when the need to rationalise her fears first surfaced

She shared some sincere advice for anyone still hoping to live life courageously

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has shared some sound advice on her Instagram account. She's definitely made the real-life words of wisdom a lot more digestible with some gorgeous pictures of herself.

Zozibini Tunzi has opened up about overcoming her fear of riding in a boat. Images: Zozibini Tunzi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading online, Tunzi shared her first-time experience of sitting on the tip of a boat. Although fear was her initial reaction to the new adventure, Tunzi says it's important to overcome these feelings as success lies on the other side.

"My favourite part on this day was once again realising how fear can be crippling and in the way of beauty and success on the other side. I was so scared to sit on the tip of the boat but I mustered up the courage to do it and the feeling was so liberating," she began her lengthy post.

She goes on to share that doing just one brave thing gave her the confidence to do yet another. It was not long before Tunzi was sitting on the boat's rooftop, watching one of the most incredible sunsets she had ever experienced.

"Doing that one "brave" act gave me the courage to want to do more so I attempted the second thing I said I would absolutely not do. This is a quick reminder to you. That thing you want to accomplish the most is on the other side of fear... all you have to do is call its bluff because it's not as scary as you think," she says.

Check out some of the social media reactions to her inspiring post below:

kayise_ngqula said:

"Thank you mam on all fronts."

tshepivundla said:

"You’re like hectic."

thebigdeal2.0 said:

"Most beautiful girl in the universe!"

mpofu_mbalenhle said:

"Beautiful."

zingisarubushe said:

"Looking good sis."

kerushakylie said:

"Here for the lesson and the look babes."

missuniverse.club said:

"Queen serving us both fashion and a little TedTalk."

Zozi Tunzi shares more pics from her Maldives get away: #Sunkissed

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Zozibini Tunzi is once again shutting down social media with snaps from her stunning beach getaway. The caramel-skinned beauty was serving some serious #islandgoals in a beautiful yellow top and skirt.

The vacationing former Miss Universe headed to her Instagram account and shared the incredible pictures.

"I was competing with the sun here. I don't know if you can tell but one of us won," she cutely captioned the post.

Mzansi was in love with the pretty looking Zozi standing confidently on the beach-side swing. Many could not believe that a creature as beautiful as the icon even existed.

Check out some of the sweet comments below:

nomzamo_m said:

"You win!!!"

olwe2lesh said:

"You are sunshine."

celestekhu said:

"Like a dream."

bontle.modiselle said:

"Hey sunshine."

yangatunzi said:

"You don’t want peace, you want problems."

tabbyleh said:

"Kelonto wonwabile!!! And I love it."

Source: Briefly.co.za