Duduzile Zuma Gives Shout Out to Lady Du for Lit Song: “uZuma Yi Star”

Lady Du recently received a shout-out from Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile, for the video she made about the former president

In the footage, Lady Du sang her praises to Jacob Zuma, in the form of a catchy Amapiano song

Mzansi social media users had mixed reactions to the clip and to Duduzile's words, however many of her followers seemed to love it

Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma, recently took to social media to show love to Amapiano vocalist Lady Du.

The musician recently shared a video of herself jamming to a track about the former President.

On Thursday, Duduzile reposted the video on Twitter and captioned it:

“Everyday We Celebrate H.E President Jacob G Zuma Because #uZumaYiStar .Thank You @Ladydu_sa For Being Brave And Creating Such A Celebratory Hit Song About The People’s Forever President #PresidentZuma…It’s Thursday Guys Let’s Put Our Speakers Up!”

In the clip, Lady Du can be seen driving and singing along to the lyrics which talk about what a star the former President is.

The post generated a lot of attention from social media users.

Mzansi reacts to Duduzile Zuma praising Lady Du

@bara001 said:

“We love Zuma dearly. But please next put your seat belt and do this next time in the comfort of your home. Love yourself first and arrive alive.”

@ntozabantu said:

“President Zuma is loved by Millions of people and hated by White Monopoly Capital and their stooges.”

@sa_polity said:

“Is there a song about Cyril Ramaphosa, whether a political, pop or rap song? And please don’t tell me about “Pakama Ramaphosa Ixesha Lifikile”. That was an NDZ song “Phakama Nkosazana Ixesha Lifikile”. Please enlighten me.”

@boxadi said:

“Jacob Zuma is no longer a president, he's just a head of Nkandla.... Please don't give him too much power he doesn't deserve please.”

@malemalevem said:

“You can celebrate Zuma everyday. He is even out of prison, but bare in mind that he won't be the president this country again. I don't worry about him what worries me is people who still follow him as if he is going to do something better for them.”

Lady Du wins hearts on ‘Idols SA’ debut

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that Lady Du was the first guest judge to replace the embattled Somizi on Idols SA on Sunday night.

The industry newcomer left a sweet taste in Mzansi mouths as viewers fell in love with her sincere and genuine nature.

At first, Lady Du seemed nervous but as the show progressed, she found her footing and began opening up by dropping some valuable industry advice.

The Amapiano vocalist trended on social media as users reacted to her appearance. It seems many were taken by her good looks.

