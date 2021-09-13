Level 2: Booze Is Back for Longer but Mzansi Isn’t That Impressed

South Africans have shared a number of different responses to the changes made now that the country is in adjusted Alert Level 2

According to President Cyril Ramaphosa, alcohol can now be sold for on-site consumption until 10pm, this is two hours longer than before

The curfew has been shortened and is now from 11pm to 4am, leaving restaurants, bars and taverns barely any time to close their doors before staff need to be home

South Africa has moved to adjusted lockdown Level 2 from 13 September. This means a lot for various sectors and for citizens. Liquor stores will be able to sell booze for one extra day every week as they are now able to operate from Monday to Friday.

Restaurants and taverns also get some sort of reprieve as they will now be allowed to serve customers until 10pm, this is two hours longer than was allowed under adjusted lockdown Level 3.

Twitter is abuzz with the news of lockdown Level 2 with many South Africans sharing their thoughts and opinions regarding the move.

From 13 September, South Africans can drink booze a little later and purchase it on Fridays. Image: Rachael Lowes / Flickr

According to News24, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that the measures put in place will be reviewed in two weeks in order to monitor how the Covid-19 pandemic is progressing. Business Insider reported that a number of liquor store owners had anticipated longer trading hours but, unfortunately for them, their cut-off remains at 6pm.

Take a look at Mzansi's response to adjusted alert Level 2 and the new booze laws:

@Travispaliyath1 wrote:

"Next, you'll need a certificate to buy alcohol."

@JaliJabulisa said:

"You doing this because you need our votes."

@kgoatlapa shared:

"For a @GovernmentZA as obsessed about banning alcohol as SA's, the country's per capita deaths leave a lot to be desired. They're preoccupied with the wrong things and neglecting the right things."

@LaMaZingMedia added:

"Frenzy buying on Thursdays will move to Fridays."

Source: Briefly.co.za