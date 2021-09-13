A video showing an awkward exchange between radio presenter Thando Thabathe and rapper AKA trended on social media over the weekend

The footage showed Thabethe asking AKA about the incident which left Anele Tembe dead and promptly being shut down by the entertainer

Mzansi social media had mixed reactions about AKA's behaviour, although a few of his fans understood why he snapped

A super awkward interview between AKA and radio presenter Thando Thabethe left Mzansi cringing super hard. During routine promotion of their music, AKA and Costa Titch attended an interview at 947FM with Thabethe.

An interview between AKA and Thando Thabethe went south very quickly. Image: @thandothabethe @akaworldwide

When Thabethe attempted to question AKA about the fateful events that occurred in Cape Town where he lost his fiancée, the rapper promptly and rudely shut her down.

AKA said that it was none of her business and he would not be discussing that matter on the show with her.

Many have had mixed reactions over how he chose to shut Thando down and how she responded:

@philtherealsa1 said:

“Yhoo... super awkward, but Thando shouldn't have touched that topic. AKA was right... it is an incident to us but a real life to him.”

@mefika1 said:

“Someone tell AKA to go hide for 10 years, then come back.”

@katli_mathule said:

“AKA wena you must tell us what happened that morning in Cape Town, whatever happens in the dark must come to light bru.”

@lindelwaSD said:

“Was the interview about AKA's life or his new album? We need to understand that these are real people, with real lives. We can't use their tragic experiences for entertainment every chance we get. I would have responded the same way. There's no need to be kind to unkind people.”

@khodi said:

“She caught him off-guard, that’s why he’s being arrogant about it. He’s definitely hiding something.”

Mzansi reacts to AKA's statement wishing The Braai Show's host success

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that AKA took to social media on Wednesday, 8 September and shared a statement regarding The Braai Show. The former host of the show wished the new programme and its presenter Cassper Nyovest success for Season 2, which premiered this Wednesday evening on SABC 1.

In the statement, the star also mentioned how his business partners betrayed him and hired a new presenter behind his back. The star shared that he would continue fighting for what is his. He believes that he was exploited of his "creative vision."

In the statement posted on Twitter, Supa Mega wished his arch-rival Mufasa, who is the new host of the show, more success. AKA ended his statement:

"I wish continual success for 'The Braai Show' and its host for Season 2. After all is said and done, it's just business."

Source: Briefly.co.za