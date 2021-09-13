Thembinkosi Lorch Ruled Out for the Season with Injury, Blow for Orlando Pirates

Thembinkosi Lorch will not be featuring for Orlando Pirates for the rest of the year, according to coach Fadlu Davids

The club have been dealt with a huge blow with the injury since Lorch is a playmaker and creator for the Soweto-based team

Davids added that Pirates is still working hard to make sure that they start challenging in big competitions again

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Orlando Pirates interim co-coach Fadlu Davids has given an update on Thembinkosi Lorch, who has been missing lately for the team. After Pirates beat Swallows FC 1-0, Davids spoke to the media and let them know that Lorch will be out for the rest of the season.

Pirates have five points in the DStv Premiership after their victory, they played two draws in their first two games. There are worries about the talisman's absence and Davids sent an update.

Thembinkosi Lorch will not be playing football for the rest of the year, according to his coach. Image: @LorchNyoso_3

Source: Twitter

"Lorch, we won't see him for the rest of the year, he's out with a long-term injury," said Davids, according to a report by KickOff.

This comes on top of the Bafana Bafana star's recent injury issues. SowetanLIVE reports that Lorch was sidelined for the majority of the second half of last season due to an abductor tear.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"We are in the process of trying to fix the team (it is good) if we can continue to perform this way – more fluidity in our attack, more shots at goal, more domination from start to finish," added coach Davids.

Meanwhile, new acquisition Olisa Ndah made his debut for Davids and Ncikazi while Ben Motshwari returned from injury. Bucs now have a whole week to prepare for their next encounter, which is against Chippa United away from home.

Davids also stated that the club is attempting to develop a specific style of play that will be used in the future.

Thembinkosi Lorch slams his Orlando Pirates teammates

Briefly News previously reported that Thembinkosi Lorch from Orlando Pirates has made an open and stunning revelation about the team's current position.

Last season, Orlando Pirates ended their long title drought by winning the MTN8, but they were unable to build on that success and eventually had a disappointing season. Even though they had signed a few players, it didn't help and they didn't make an impact.

Thembinkosi Lorch was speaking about the current situation at the club and said that most players are currently playing for themselves. He added that they don't want to see others shine in their roles, according to The South African.

Source: Briefly.co.za