Kelly Khumalo, turns down, 'Idols SA' offer, joins, new singing competition

Kelly Khumalo has bagged a judging role on new SABC 2 singing competition, Stand Up South Africa

The singer reportedly turned down an offer by Mzansi Magic to become a judge in Idols SA in favour of the new gig

The talented singer's co-judges in the new show presented by Dineo Langa are Lorcia Cooper and Kurt Darren

Kelly Khumalo will reportedly not be joining Idols SA. The fans of the talented singer had hoped that she would replace former judge Somizi Mhlongo.

The songstress is already a judge in another singing competition. She's part of the panel of judges on SABC 2's Stand Up South Africa.

The new show sees families who have a singing talent compete with other families for a whopping R100 000. It started airing on the public broadcaster on 5 September. It is presented by Dineo Langa. Other judges on the show are Lorcia Cooper and Kurt Darren.

ZAlebs reports that Kelly Khumalo snubbed Idols SA because she is already committed to the new show. City Press reported that Kelly did not even entertain the Mzansi Magic offer because she had already bagged the gig with the SABC 2 show.

