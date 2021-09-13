During his address to the nation on Sunday, 12 September, President Cyril Ramaphosa mentioned 'vaccine passports'

South Africans have since started speaking about the possibility of the introduction of vaccine passports in South Africa

The vaccine passport will contain documentation that shows a person's immunisation status and whether or not they pose a risk to others

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Proof of a Covid19 vaccination may soon be a requirement in order to enter public spaces, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who mentioned vaccine passports during his Nation's Address on Sunday, 12 September.

Since then, there's been an outcry on social media as many are opposing the so-called vaccine passport. A number of citizens have been referring to the concept as a 'violation of civil liberties'. Calls for protests against the passports have been circulating online as well.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's talk of 'vaccine passports' has left a bad taste in the mouths of many. Image: GCIS

Source: Getty Images

This may come as a shock to many as approximately 14.6 million citizens have been vaccinated, but Ramaphosa believes that South Africa's recovery depends on a higher vaccine take-up.

EWN reported that the president used the nation's address to reduce the fear surrounding the jab. Ramaphosa explained that a million vaccines are being administered every four to five days but more needs to be done.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A report by IOL explained that a vaccine passport is a documentation that will show one's vaccine status.

@siya6888 said:

"People are going to get really angry this time if this fool approves this modern era dompass. #VaccinePassport"

@Djandy_kay wrote:

"#VaccinePassport the government is talking about passports, where are those jobs they promise us? @MYANC"

Digital vaccination certificate development underway, says Phaahla

Previously, Briefly News reported that Health Minister Joe Phaahla confirmed that a digital Covid-19 vaccine certificate is in the works. The vaccination certificate will be able to verify whether or not the person has received their vaccine.

The health department revealed that the process of developing the online vaccine certificate was underway. Phaahla made the announcement on Friday, 10 September when he said that the digital certificate would be secure and guarded against fraud.

Phaahla said that the vaccine certificates will be able to be uploaded on smartphones and can also be printed. Phaahla explained that the vaccine certificate followed the guidelines laid out by the World Health Organization (WHO) and will be in place with international norms, according to TimesLIVE.

According to a report by BusinessTech, Phaahla elucidated that the certificate's papers will be made available whether the recipient was vaccinated now or months ago.

Source: Briefly.co.za