Covid19: Digital Vaccination Certificate Development Underway, Says Phaahla

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla revealed that a digital vaccination certificate will soon be available in South Africa

The health department confirmed that they were currently developing the online system which will be available on smartphones and can be printable

As long as the vaccine recipients' details are on the EVDS (Electronic Vaccination Data System), they will be eligible to obtain a vaccine certificate

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Health Minister Joe Phaahla confirmed that a digital Covid-19 vaccine certificate is in the works. The vaccination certificate will be able to verify whether or not the person has received their vaccine.

The health department revealed that the process of developing the online vaccine certificate was underway. Phaahla made the announcement on Friday, 10 September where he said that the digital certificate will be secure and guarded against fraud.

The development of vaccine certificates is underway, according to Minister Joe Phaahla. Image: GCIS

Source: UGC

Phaahla said that the vaccine certificates will be able to be uploaded on smartphones and can also be printed. Phaahla explained that the vaccine certificate followed the guidelines laid out by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and will be in place with international norms, according to TimesLIVE.

According to a report by BusinessTech, Phaahla elucidated that the certificate's papers will be made available whether the recipient was vaccinated now or months ago. So long as the recipients' details are reflected on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), all will be well.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

David Mabuza urges South Africans to get the jab ahead of the festive season

Previously, Briefly News reported that with the festive season just a few months away, the need to ramp up the Covid 19 vaccination programme and open up entertainment and sporting events has become a greater initiative.

South Africa's Deputy President David Mabuza is on a mission to get as many people in the country vaccinated so they can fill up stadiums yet again, according to TimesLIVE.

Mabuza kicked off the government's national immunisation campaign, 'Return to Play - It's in Your Hand', in Johannesburg on Wednesday. The campaign's goal is to get as many individuals inoculated as possible before the holiday season begins in December.

He highlighted how hard the Covid 19 regulations have been on artists, adding that even with government assistance, it is not enough for some to sustain their livelihoods, according to EWN. He called on people within these industries he hopes will open up to go out and encourage others to get their jabs as well.

Source: Briefly.co.za