Mzansi social media users recently had a field day chipping in on an eye-brow raising conversation online

Briefly News ran a picture poll asking peeps what the worst reason was that someone gave for dumping them, and the reactions were incredibly hilarious

We bring readers all the commentary as social media users rushed in to react to the question poll

Briefly News ran a picture poll asking peeps what the worst reason was someone ever gave for dumping them. Image: Annie Buyile Mkhatshwa, Fisokuhle Makhonza, Gloria Mangena/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The comments had everything from obvious deceit to downright sarcasm.

But one thing sticking out like a sore thumb from all these is just how most Mzansi peeps have been fooled into thinking they had a good thing going.

The post read:

"What is the worst reason someone has ever given you for dumping you?"

The post had more than 260 Facebook users chipping in, with almost 200 positive reactions and nearly 20 shares.

Mzansi shares hilarious reasons for getting dumped

We bring readers all the commentary as social media users rushed in to react to the question poll.

Annie Buyile Mkhatshwa said:

"Good things always come to an end."

Gloria Mangena reacted:

"He said I spent most of my free time with old women. He said they were going to give me tips on witchcraft."

Patrick T Monaheng commented:

"You are too good to be true, so I'm scared of losing myself when I'm with you."

Precious Mosadi noted:

"'Am confused', as if they weren't when they met you."

Makanie Mosoa wrote:

"He once dumped me for this reason: "You love me too much," he said."

Nokuthula K Mthethwa added:

"I was dumped because I didn't have a car and now I own 2 paid off cars and he's still driving his old skorokoro Tazz."

Malome Fole offered:

"Uyajola 9/9, the guys proposed in front of the 'main guy'. Tjoh Mzansi hase no 'tool' but let me tool."

Liam Onalenna mentioned:

"I lost myself before not this time around. I'm still trying to figure this out even today."

Kayden Jay Le-roux recalled:

"For snoring and farting after [the deed]."

Woman shares horrible details how she was dumped by 'mom in law'

In other bizarre news, Briefly News reported that South Africans were in disbelief as they processed a story of one woman who was dumped by her future mother-in-law.

The social media account holder says she received a call from the boyfriend’s mother telling her that bae had passed away.

@Lisa_Maliee has penned the sad story on Twitter, saying the mother explained that she didn’t want to see her at the funeral following the guy’s passing, allegedly in a car accident.

In a twist of events, the lady says she later bumped into the former bae at a mall and he was in the company of his wife and children.

Source: Briefly.co.za