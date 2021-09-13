Dang Girl: Makhadzi Drops Jaws With Sizzling Hot New Look
Dang Girl: Makhadzi Drops Jaws With Sizzling Hot New Look

by  Sibusisiwe Lwandle
  • South African singer and dancer, Makhadzi Muimbi, recently left her fans shook when she presented a new look to the world
  • The starlet showed off a brand-new hairstyle and face in a recent photo shoot that was shared on her personal social media account
  • Many Mzansi social media users complimented her on her new look, while others preferred the more natural Khadzi

Makhadzi recently stepped out looking fire flame emojis. The media personality rocked a gorgeous new look and was almost unrecognizable. The starlet has always been gorgeous but it seems she took it up a notch when she served this recent look.

Makhadzi debuted a hot new look recently. Image: @makhadzisa
Posting a picture of herself on social media, Khadzi captioned the post:

“Nzhololo ya Muvenda.”

Social media users could not believe that it was Makhadzi they were looking at. While many loved the new look, a few others made it known that they preferred the more natural Makhadzi.

Check out some of the comments:

@komaneandile said:

“I preferred you when you were natural not too much make because you were real but you are still beautiful hey. I love you.”

@copper1029 said:

“Ooh my God, u look amazing beautiful queen of Venda.”

@magarimogale said:

“U are beautiful and the best.”

@noe578 said:

“This hairstyle suits you better than the blond weaves.”

@09nzima said:

“Venda dance queen. You look more prettier wearing natural make up.”

Makhadzi builds 4 stunning homes, including 1 for herself

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that Makhadzi has a lot to celebrate after announcing that she is now a proud homeowner. The musician shared a photo inside her gorgeous house and Mzansi could not be happier for her.

At just 25, Makhadzi can proudly say that she’s achieved a lot. The hitmaker revealed that she has built homes for her family members as well.

She said: “The first time I entered to my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself. I built my grandmother a house, just because my mom and father separated I decided to not choose but to built them two different houses. Now I bought MY OWN HOUSE!"

