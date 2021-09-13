Dang Girl: Makhadzi Drops Jaws With Sizzling Hot New Look

South African singer and dancer, Makhadzi Muimbi, recently left her fans shook when she presented a new look to the world

The starlet showed off a brand-new hairstyle and face in a recent photo shoot that was shared on her personal social media account

Many Mzansi social media users complimented her on her new look, while others preferred the more natural Khadzi

Makhadzi recently stepped out looking fire flame emojis. The media personality rocked a gorgeous new look and was almost unrecognizable. The starlet has always been gorgeous but it seems she took it up a notch when she served this recent look.

Posting a picture of herself on social media, Khadzi captioned the post:

“Nzhololo ya Muvenda.”

Social media users could not believe that it was Makhadzi they were looking at. While many loved the new look, a few others made it known that they preferred the more natural Makhadzi.

Check out some of the comments:

@komaneandile said:

“I preferred you when you were natural not too much make because you were real but you are still beautiful hey. I love you.”

@copper1029 said:

“Ooh my God, u look amazing beautiful queen of Venda.”

@magarimogale said:

“U are beautiful and the best.”

@noe578 said:

“This hairstyle suits you better than the blond weaves.”

@09nzima said:

“Venda dance queen. You look more prettier wearing natural make up.”

Source: Briefly.co.za