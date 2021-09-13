Dang Girl: Makhadzi Drops Jaws With Sizzling Hot New Look
- South African singer and dancer, Makhadzi Muimbi, recently left her fans shook when she presented a new look to the world
- The starlet showed off a brand-new hairstyle and face in a recent photo shoot that was shared on her personal social media account
- Many Mzansi social media users complimented her on her new look, while others preferred the more natural Khadzi
Makhadzi recently stepped out looking fire flame emojis. The media personality rocked a gorgeous new look and was almost unrecognizable. The starlet has always been gorgeous but it seems she took it up a notch when she served this recent look.
Posting a picture of herself on social media, Khadzi captioned the post:
“Nzhololo ya Muvenda.”
Social media users could not believe that it was Makhadzi they were looking at. While many loved the new look, a few others made it known that they preferred the more natural Makhadzi.
Check out some of the comments:
@komaneandile said:
“I preferred you when you were natural not too much make because you were real but you are still beautiful hey. I love you.”
@copper1029 said:
“Ooh my God, u look amazing beautiful queen of Venda.”
@magarimogale said:
“U are beautiful and the best.”
@noe578 said:
“This hairstyle suits you better than the blond weaves.”
@09nzima said:
“Venda dance queen. You look more prettier wearing natural make up.”
Makhadzi builds 4 stunning homes, including 1 for herself
Meanwhile Briefly News reported that Makhadzi has a lot to celebrate after announcing that she is now a proud homeowner. The musician shared a photo inside her gorgeous house and Mzansi could not be happier for her.
At just 25, Makhadzi can proudly say that she’s achieved a lot. The hitmaker revealed that she has built homes for her family members as well.
She said: “The first time I entered to my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself. I built my grandmother a house, just because my mom and father separated I decided to not choose but to built them two different houses. Now I bought MY OWN HOUSE!"
