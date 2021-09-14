Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana Speaks on State Capture, Says It Is Misunderstood

Lucky Montana, Prasa's former CEO has explained what he believes State Capture really is, saying the concept has been misunderstood

Montana was speaking during a Twitter space session and explained that state capture has been created by those who are in charge of the financial industry

He added that irregular spending has been misunderstood as corruption, adding that state capture is merely an ideology

JOHANNESBURG - Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana who has been previously implicated at the State Capture Commission has shared his thoughts on what he believes state capture really is.

Montana spoke on the online platform Twitter Spaces and discussed how he believes the 'ruling elite' have misconstrued the irregular expenditure as being corruption. He further stated that state capture is nothing more than an ideology.

He claims that because state capture has been misconstrued as irregular spending or the theft of public funds, many persons who have been implicated in it have not been held accountable, reports TimesLIVE.

He stated that state capture was created by people who own the mines and control the financial sector when they realised that people like him intended to use the state to change the economic condition of the majority black population.

He added that the ideology of state capture is to outlaw any attempt to fundamentally alter our society for the better and disrupt the current status quo.

Montana claimed that Prasa's unusual spending began to increase after he left the firm, but that it did not amount to money stolen or corruption at the time, according to SowetanLIVE.

He further explained that when made his departure at Prasa irregular expenditure was R550 million and now it amounts to R25 billion. He explains that this is evidence that the past boards were using it to further political means.

South Africans react to Lucky Montana's talks on State Capture

During Montana's talk on Twitter Spaces South Africans took to the timeline to share their thoughts about what he had to say about State Capture and what it actually means.

Many were happy because they believe he was exposing state capture for what it actually is. Other people felt the impending report has him nervous. Here is what they had to say:

@Manikipi said:

"If Lucky Montana is as serious about his reputation and good name, as he claims, then why did he not take PP Report: 3 2015/16 on review. The report is damning on him."

@KaraboPDube said:

"The much-awaited stature capture report already causing chest pains ahead of its release."

@Ngubenil said:

"I wonder what is he when he can buy R11 million house at a pop- maybe political elite has another definition in Tuku’s playbook"

@Alfie012 said:

"It’s strange how when The State Capture started hearing the likes of Matshela Koko, Lucky Montana & Brian Molefe came there prepared and had facts and kept asking to come back & reply where they were implicated it stopped calling them back."

@ThaboBapela said:

"Too cocky for his own good. He goes on about nothing but facts remain. He is part of a mess the ANC regime made. There's nothing radical about charterists and cadre deployees."

@OgucheTraci said:

"Lucky Montana and @koko_matshela are twins separated at birth; in spite of massive evidence of both involved in corruption in the SOEs they headed, they use @Twitter as a washing machine in a vain attempt to cleanse themselves!"

@Manikipi said:

"@LuckyMontana19 is probably not impressed by your defensive skills, I see he follows u for a reason..maybe misdirected defenses but its embarrassing. U still have time to escape imbecility by reading & being your own man well unless u r a proxy."

Former CEO Lucky Montana lodges complaint against Deputy Justice Zondo

Briefly News previously reported that former PRASA CEO Lucky Montana has lodged a complaint against Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Montana said there is a good chance Zondo 'has been captured'.

The former corruption accused CEO has asked the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to investigate what he calls "gross misconduct and incompetent behaviour" displayed by Zondo as chairperson of the State Capture Inquiry.

Montana has filed a 45-page affidavit asking the JSC to investigate Zondo's handling of the corruption allegations involving PRASA.

eNCA reported that Montana said Zondo breached the Judicial Code of Conduct by compromising the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) independence when he asked why no one has been arrested for corruption at PRASA.

Source: Briefly.co.za