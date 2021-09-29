"Waste of time and Taxpayers' Money": SA Weighs In on Zondo Commission Extension

The Pretoria High Court has granted the Zondo Comission's request for an extension for three months to compile its final report

The High Court stated the decision was made because the Zondo Commission report is in the best interest of the public

South Africans are not on board with the decision and believe that it will cost taxpayers more money than necessary

PRETORIA - The South African public will have to wait a little longer to find out what the outcome of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry will be.

The High Court sitting in Pretoria has granted the Zondo Commission an extension of three months to complete its work compile a report on the findings on the state of corruption in government.

According to News24, the High Court awarded the commission the extension because it said not doing so would be a disservice to the country.

According to Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, the awarding of this extension was in the best interests of all South Africans.

The extension was necessary, according to Zondo, since there had been delays in the compilation of final versions of the commission's analysis of the testimony of more than 330 witnesses examined during the course of its three-year existence, according to EWN.

The final report will be handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of December.

South Africans share their thoughts on the Zondo Commission extension

Social media users have taken to Twitter to share their opinions of the Zondo Commission being allowed to continue working for another three months.

Here is what they had to say:

@van_blessin said:

"And there is nothing wrong with that though Zondo Commission has milked state's money an amount to over a billion Rand. I so wish it was someone who is not as loved as Zondo."

@miss_gates_ said:

"Hogwash. Waste of state resources. Unconstitutional."

@onderrok said:

"seems like no one here is concerned about government projects failing to meet their time, costs and objective goals. Zondo can't manage a commission and some people are trying to justify. Same as with all government projects and cost overruns."

@baba_kaFanele said:

"Another commission of inquiry must be established to investigate this Zondo commission."

@ItIsSam9 said:

"Waste of time and tax payers money bro. All Zondo does is groan is like he is getting a tickling body massage from a ghost at that commission and thereafter adjourns for endless lunch breaks. He is more active when it is lunch time than when the commission is busy underway."

Raymond Zondo says international law won't help former President Jacob Zuma's rescission bid

Briefly News previously reported that former President Jacob Zuma cannot look to International Law for assistance in getting his conviction of 15 months in prison for being in contempt of court set aside; this is according to Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as well as other organisations opposing Zuma's rescission bid.

The submissions made by Zondo, the Helen Suzman Foundation and the State Capture Commission of Inquiry stated International law could not have been violated if the country's Constitution was applied in Zuma's conviction, according to TimesLIVE.

It was also stated that South African domestic legislation provides better protection of rights than the United Nations' Political Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

However, the Helen Suzman Foundation and the Council for the Advancement of the Constitution argue that this is not the case and the Zuma's legal team is misinterpreting legislation, according to the Daily Maverick.

Source: Briefly.co.za