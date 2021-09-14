“I’m Sorry”: AKA Extends Olive Branch to Thando Thabethe After Fiery Interview

Mzansi rapper, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, has realised the mistake he made when he lashed out at Thando Thabethe

Taking to social media, the rapper humbly apologised for snapping, admitting that the question triggered him

AKA also went on to explain that Thando Thabethe has actually been very supportive of him over the past year

AKA took to social media to address the awkward interview he recently had with Thando Thabethe on 947FM.

AKA has apologised to Thando Thabethe. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The interview trended after the rapper viciously shut down Thabethe when she asked him about his late fiancée Anele Tembe. It seems AKA has realized the error in how he addressed the matter because he apologised to Thando.

Taking to his Instagram account, AKA said:

“I’ve been seeing a lot of whoo ha on social media about our interview on Friday For the record I just wanna say that @thando_thabethe has always been in my corner from the start, even through everything that has happened this year. "

He continued by saying:

"It’s unfortunate that I felt triggered by the way she asked her questions and I could have handled it better, after all she’s just doing her job and all that."

He posted a picture of himself and Thando in happier times and even thanked her for being in his corner during the rough times.

" Sh*t happens … I’m Sorry."

AKA and Thando Thabethe trend after awkward interview

Briefly News had previously that the super awkward interview between AKA and radio presenter Thando Thabethe left Mzansi cringing super hard. During routine promotion of their music, AKA and Costa Titch attended an interview at 947FM with Thabethe.

When Thabethe attempted to question AKA about the fateful events that occurred in Cape Town where he lost his fiancée, the rapper promptly and rudely shut her down.

AKA said that it was none of her business and he would not be discussing that matter on the show with her.

Mzansi reacts to AKA's statement wishing show's host success

In other AKA news, the rapper took to social media on Wednesday, 8 September and shared a statement regarding The Braai Show.

The former host of the show wished the new programme and its presenter Cassper Nyovest success for season two which premiered this Wednesday evening on SABC 1.

In the statement, the star also mentioned how his business partners betrayed him and hired a new presenter behind his back. The star shared that he would continue fighting for what is his. He believes that he was exploited of his "creative vision."

