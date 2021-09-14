Irish Study Warns That Taking Part in ‘Jerusalema’ Challenge Poses Health Risks

A medical study has found the taking part in the 'Jerusalema' challenge can be bad for your health

The study found that some of the dance moves could result in damage to the Achilles tendon

The dance can result in injury to both experienced dancers and beginners and a number of case studies have added weight to the study

A study conducted by Irish doctors has found that the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge can cause serious injury.

The study found that the iconic dance move where the sudden push off by people's feet can cause the Achilles tendon to snap.

Master KG's hit song has sparked a viral dance craze that can prove hazardous to your health. Photo credit: @Ember_mh, @MasterKGsa

The International Journal of Surgery Case Reports published the report which found that new viral dance challenges pose a serious risk of injury including the popular 'Jerusalema' challenge.

According to TimesLIVE, at least three injuries involving people's Achilles tendons after they took part in the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge.

ScienceDirect published an article of the report titled Achilles' tendon rupture dancing the ‘Jerusalema’ – A case series.

The study found that the injury is common in both active and fit people and those who don't take part in physical activity.

