Mzansi media personality, DJ Tira, took to social media to share a video of himself getting his second and final Covid jab

The media personality is absolutely scared of needles and the footage saw him squirming while getting the injection

Mzansi social media users had mixed reactions about his post, others were proud of him, while some bashed him

DJ Tira took to social media to reveal that he’s actually pretty scared of needles. The media personality shared this while he was getting his second and final Covid-19 vaccine.

Taking to Twitter, Tira shared the video and captioned it:

“Fully vaccinated. Officially a 5G crew... Bring all the theories let's hear what's next.”

The musician has been catching a lot of smoke online for his pro-vaccine stance. Many felt that the star was being paid to promote the vaccine.

The muso added:

“If anyone can bring proof that I got paid for tweeting about the vaccine I will pay you R10, 000 plus all the money you say got as this is a "paid promo". Sometimes in life you must just do what you think is right and forget about the noise.”

The reactions to his vaccination post were divided.

Mzansi reacts to DJ Tira getting his final jab

@mobukabelo said:

“Imagine taking a vaccine becos Dj tira says so.”

@eitq_olaa said:

“Dankie @DJTira. I am fully vaccinated & feel perfectly fine.”

@blackbaelish said:

“No one is anti-vax, no theories too. People are fighting for the right to choose to vaccinate or not, as you have done and demonstrated in your video. You chose to vaccinate, no one forced you or threatened your livelihood or freedoms for you to do it.”

@im_pacho said:

“I’d trust this vaccine if people got vaccinated and kept quiet not act like they doing it for us the unvaccinated.”

@thandekalo said:

“You're not fully vaccinated. There's endless booster shots you still have to take. Jovile Jovile Baba!”

DJ Tira tries to promote Covid vaccine, gets dragged

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that DJ Tira tried to push his fans to get vaccinated but it ended in tears. Gqom fans don’t want to hear medical advice from the media personality and have told him on several occasions to rather focus on music.

However, Tira is determined to keep spreading awareness of the Covid jab, regardless of the backlash.

The responses ranged from people slamming him for promoting the vaccine at their expense, while others told him to rather focus on what he was good at.

Source: Briefly.co.za