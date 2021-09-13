South African musician and media personality, DJ Tira, took to social media to encourage his followers to go and get jabbed

However, he once again hit a brick wall at high speed when peeps slammed him for what they called a "vaccine promo"

The muso got dragged as social media users told him to focus his attention on music and his career

DJ Tira once again tried to push his fans to get vaccinated but it ended in tears. Gqom fans don’t want to hear medical advice from the media personality and have told him on several occasions to rather focus on music.

DJ Tira was blasted once again for speaking about the Covid-19 vaccine. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

However, Tira is determined to keep spreading awareness of the Covid jab, regardless of the backlash. The Durban musician tweeted:

The responses ranged from people slamming him for promoting the vaccine at their expense, while others told him to rather focus on what he was good at. Check out some of the reactions to the post:

@bongiko010 said:

“Am enjoying just fine without a #vaccine. Am donating my dose to you...zphindaphinde lijaha lakatsi.”

@nhloshezi said:

“First get Dr's qualifications and tell us about medicine. Okwamanje sijayvise kuphela. (For now, focus on making us dance).”

@mahlobo93 said:

“Your job is to make music stick to that bro.”

@phumeeh_p said:

“If I was this idiot, this was gonna be my last tweet about the vaccine!!! The comments!!!!!!!”

This is not the first time Tira has been criticised for his comments about the vaccine.

DJ Tira makes event for vaccinated peeps only, gets dragged for disrespect

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Tira had good intentions at heart when he recently shared that his next huge event, Fact! Durban Rocks, would only allow Covid-19-vaccinated people.

The festival is one of the biggest parties in the country and the DJ likely wanted to prevent it from becoming a super spreader.

However, his post was not received well and he ended up getting the dragging of his life. The backlash was so bad that the media personality was forced to delete the post, but it was all too little, too late.

