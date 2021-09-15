Kelly Khumalo Warns Peeps Not to Mess With Her, She’s Got Hands

outh African media personality, Kelly Khumalo, has issued a stern warning to trolls that keep trying bully her

The singer and songwriter demanded people to respect her and said that if they don't, she was more than welcome to sort it out physically

This is not the first time the stunner has had to call out cyberbullies and it's clear that she's not backing down

Kelly Khumalo takes a lot of abuse of social media but she recently had enough. The media personality wants Mzansi to know that if she is continuously bullied, it will end in someone catching hands.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly Khumalo posted a video giving trolls a piece of her mind. In her now-famous Russian accent, Kelly aired her mind and made it clear that she will never be bullied.

The no-nonsense celebrity said:

"I like what I like, I feel what I feel, so if you're going to disagree with disrespect I suggest you don't follow me or you don't talk to me. And if you have a problem this is very simple, jump in the f**ken ocean or you can call me and drop your location and we can sort this thing out.”

Kelly is not afraid to throw some hands to get the respect she deserves so troll her at your own risk. Good on you, Kelly.

