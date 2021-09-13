Kelly Khumalo Makes Demands Clear: Men Must Give Her Money

South African media personality, Kelly Khumalo, recently made a video that left her fans in stitches

In the footage, Kelly Khumalo addressed all men that wish to court her, including her future husband

Kelly is all about the money and wants to make sur that the men in her life understand that and provide it for her

Singer and songwriter Kelly Khumalo has always been blunt about what she wants and her recent post on social media was no different.

Kelly Khumalo wants men to give her money. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

The talented media personality shared a video of herself talking about men and money. The starlet made it clear that she expected her boo to give her money. She wanted no excuses and no questions.

Kelly told her future husband to give her money whenever she asks no matter what the situation.

“Be generous with your money.”

Her comments left her followers amused as they shared their own thoughts. While some were amused by the humorous video, others strongly agreed with Kelly that a man must provide:

@dinneramothlas said:

“Tell them wena mahn. My fave is always spitting facts.”

@aunty_precilla said:

“Yes Aunty Kelly…yes.”

@portiamokoto said:

“I totally agree with you.”

@zizipour_n said:

“I love you so much.”

Kelly Khumalo wants to stay forever young, shares video of her Botox treatment

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo wants to look young forever. The talented singer recently went for her Botox treatment where she took wrinkle injections in an effort to reverse ageing and stay gorgeous for a long time.

The gorgeous singer took to social media recently to share a video of herself while she was with her doctor, Dr Keshia Naidoo. The stunner was there to get herself "wrinkle injectables" and other facial treatment to iron out her wrinkles and tighten her skin.

Taking to Instagram, the Empini singer captioned her post:

"I’m due for my Botox, fortunately for me @revivebody_sa is running a special of 10% off on all the anti wrinkle injectables with Dr Keshia Naidoo and That comes with Dermaplane and Glycolic treatment at only R600 valid for one day only, bye bye wrinkles @revivebody_sa see you this Saturday."

Source: Briefly.co.za