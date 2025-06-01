Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a heartbreaking loss in the CAF Champions League final against Pyramids FC as the Egyptian side were crowned African champions for the first time in the club’s history.

Goals from Fiston Mayele and Ahmed Sami gave the home side a deserved 2-1 win over the Premier Soccer League giants in the return leg of the final, with Iqraam Rayners scoring Masandawana’s only goal.

The 2-1 win summed up the aggregate to 3-2, as the Egyptian giants earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Loftus Versfeld in South Africa.

Briefly News highlights the prize money each side earned according to their position at the end of Africa’s number one club competition.

How much Sundowns made after CAF Champions League loss

Mamelodi Sundowns will not return to South Africa empty-handed despite losing the final against Pyramids FC, as they will receive a significant financial reward despite not winning the title.

According to a financial report released by CAF on their official website earlier this year, the prize money for each competition under the organisation’s yearly plan was broken down.

The total amount of money set aside for the CAF Champions League this year was $17,600,000 (approximately R317,000,000), which will be shared among the 16 teams that participated in the competition.

Pyramids FC, as winners of the tournament, will take the biggest share of the money, receiving $4,000,000 (approximately R72,000,000).

Sundowns ended as runners-up and will rake in a sum of $2,000,000, equivalent to R36,000,000.

Orlando Pirates, who lost to Pyramids FC in the semi-final, will receive $1,200,000 (R22,000,000), the same as Al Ahly.

Source: Briefly News