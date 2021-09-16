Cassper Nyovest and his arch rival AKA have been battling each other since they emerged into the hip hop scene

After Cass took over The Braai Show from AKA, many have been waiting to see how the ratings would do

The numbers are in and it seems AKA remains at the top, pulling in over 600 000 viewers more than Cassper with the first episode

The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest has kicked off and people have been tuning in to see what the rapper was bringing to the table.

There was a lot of hype but all that means nothing if the numbers don’t match. Well, the ratings are officially in and we can now compare what episode numbers look like between former host AKA and Cassper Nyovest.

According to SAhiphop, Cassper’s debut episode pulled in some big numbers but they were just not enough to match AKA’s. Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela reported that Phil the new season managed to draw over 2.2 million viewers.

However, the show’s first season with AKA pulled 2.88 million viewers.

AKA’s version of the show was the 13th most-watched programme on SABC and 18th in the country.

Mzansi reacts to new The Braai Show ratings

@chrisexcel102 said:

“I thought cCllular said half of the country watched that show. Or syi 4 million in South Africa.”

@vuyimfanakama said:

“Kanti it was only watched on Twitter? Baqede AKA, Sasko should focus on getting that bread delivered to spaza shops. Azikhale.”

@llindi_i said:

“I thought it was gonna be more than 2.2 million viewers because Zozi was the guest.”

@elleliragobeni said:

“Thought it was gonna double or triple the numbers, considering the drama building up to it's debut.”

AKA extends olive branch to Thando Thabethe after fiery interview

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that AKA took to social media to address the awkward interview he recently had with Thando Thabethe on 947FM.

The interview trended after the rapper viciously shut down Thabethe when she asked him about his late fiancée Anele Tembe. It seems AKA has realised the error in how he addressed the matter because he apologised to Thando.

Taking to his Instagram account, AKA said:

“I’ve been seeing a lot of whoo ha on social media about our interview on Friday For the record I just wanna say that @thando_thabethe has always been in my corner from the start, even through everything that has happened this year."

Source: Briefly.co.za