Master KG recently left Mzansi shook when he went to Sandton and dropped a heavy chegue in one of the sores

The Jerusalema hitmaker splashed out on a coat which cost a whopping R28 000 and people had a lot to say about it

While many social media users were happy for him, others were concerned that he was overspending and not saving

Master KG is back in the country and he decided to spoil himself with some new threads. The Jerusalema took to Sandton to blow his hard earned Euros by buying himself a coat worth a staggering R28 000.

Master KG recently splashed out on an expensive clothing item. Image: @masterkgsa

The Sunday World reported that the artist took to Instagram to share his splurge.

“I came back from tour With couple of Euros. And I went straight to Sandton @dieselsa To Get Some Drip,” he captioned the post.

While many were happy for him and complimented the clothing, others felt he was overspending.

Djparispaul said: “I’m a huge fan and I love seeing you winning but I wish you would businesses and properties.”

Brycemahasha said: “I hope you are saving and paying burial society.”

Athandwa_angel said: “Spoil yourself, you deserve it.”

Norman_m said: “I’m stealing the jacket when I see you, be careful.”

