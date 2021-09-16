South African-born actress, Thuso Mbedu, has shared a short teaser clip of her feature on Rihanna's SavagexFenty show

The announcement of her feature was made recently and left many Mzansi social media users beaming with pride

Taking to the comments section of the teaser footage, peeps let Thuso know that she was indeed flying the Mzansi flag high

South Africans were super excited when they saw that Thuso Mbedu would be featured on Rihanna’s SAVAGEXFENTY fashion show.

Thuso Mbedu looked gorgeous in a SavagexFenty promotional video. Image: @thusombedu

Our local girl dropped a teaser clip from the fashion extravaganza and peeps absolutely went wild. Fom the little information that has been revealed thus far, Rihanna will be launching a new range from her luxury lingerie line. The show will feature other big names such as American singer Normani. It will air on Amazon Prime, which is available in South Africa.

Taking to Twitter, Thuso captioned the post with a kissing emoji.

Mzansi reacts to Thuso’s fashion show teaser clip

@mbuthumayanga said:

“Love this for her.”

@noni_khumalo said:

“Thuso for President.”

@lwando_mbelu said:

“To the top. Love wins.”

@phakxx said:

“Wow, wow, WOW!!! Watching Thuso Mbedu fills me with such pride.”

