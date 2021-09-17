DJ Maphorisa took to social media to share that she spoke to Boohle after she was slammed on social media this week

Boohle was dragged by seemingly Cassper Nyovest's fans after she revealed that she wrote his hit Amapiano single, Siyathandana

Madumane defended the songstress and shared that he has two songs with her that will drop just in time for the festive season

DJ Maphorisa spoke to songstress Boohle after she trended on social media following her interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG. The young singer was dragged online after she revealed that she wrote Siyathandana by Cassper Nyovest.

Maphorisa spoke to Boohle after she was slammed for spilling the tea on 'Siyathandana'. Image: @boohle_sa, @djmaphorisa

The star claimed Mufasa did not contribute much to the song produced by Abidoza but only came with his verse. Her revelation rubbed Cassper's fans up the wrong way because their fave had claimed he is the one who wrote the song including Boohle's melodies.

Phori took to Facebook and shared a screenshot of the call he made to Boohle. Madumane defended the singer and shared that they are all part of the Amapiano family. DJ Maphorisa also shared that he and Boohle have two upcoming songs in the Soa Mattrix x DJ Mphorisa EP.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Phori's post. Check out some of their comments below:

Sibongile Mooi said:

"I salute you for being a bigger person and choosing love over everything!"

Lee Lebs wrote:

"Even if she didn't say it that way. A lot of talented musicians, especially vocalists, they come with a concept and everything. After the song is released, they are not the owners of the song, they are actually featured. It will be DJ mang mang featuring the person who was actually supposed to be the owner of the song. Its so sad."

Terrence Mohlabini commented:

"Boohle is either a straight talker or still a child. She spilled the beans there."

Carnel Morolong Koena wrote:

"Surely we can make our own conclusions and we know what Boohle said and meant."

Mnika T Theo added:

"Boohle is just biting the hand that feeds her. First it was Nomcebo Zikode now unknown Boohle. She has just committed a music career suicide."

