Mzansi media personality, Minnie Dlamini, penned a sweet message to her husband on their four-year anniversary

In the emotional post, Minnie revealed that their marriage has had ups and downs but they managed to work through it

Minnie Dlamini celebrated the fourth anniversary of their traditional wedding a few months ago as well

It’s been four years since Minnie Dlamini walked down the aisle with her husband Quinton Jones. Taking to social media, the Mzansi media personality posted a picture from their wedding and a sweet caption about their love.

Minnie Dlamini opened up about the difficulties of marriage in her recent post. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie admitted that marriage was not easy and they had thought about calling it quits many times.

“Happy Anniversary to us. I can’t believe it’s 4 years already wow time flies!!!! Marriage is not easy and there are many times we’ve both wanted to call it quits but it’s days like today that remind us of the promise we made to each other. Love you Baba kaNetha.”

Congratulations to the beautiful pair. We wish them many more anniversaries together.

Minnie Dlamini Jones celebrates traditional wedding anniversary

Minnie Dlamini recently celebrated the anniversary of her traditional wedding. Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Mr Jones celebrated their traditional wedding anniversary. These two are still floating in their love bubble four years later.

Taking to social media with a young ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ post, Minnie wished Quinton a happy traditional wedding anniversary.

Minnie shared a snap of her and Quinton when it was just the two of them, and then one with their new addition, baby Netha Makhosini Jones.

Minnie Dlamini Jones explains the beautiful meaning of her son's name

In other Minnie Dlamini news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini Jones is the proudest momma bear whose whole heart belongs to her baby boy. Minnie and Quinton took a great deal of time in naming their son and she recently explained the meaning behind the beautiful name.

Netha is the name Minnie and Quinton chose for their tiny prince and it is simply perfect.

As Minnie has been super transparent about her pregnancy, birth and baby, a fan decided to ask the gorgeous momma what "Netha" means.

