Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her hubby Quinton Jones have been traditionally married for 4 years now and are more in love than ever before

Minnie celebrated by posting ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ pictures, wishing her Mr Jones a happy traditional anniversary

Seeing Minnie’s sweet post, fans could not help but let her know just how much they adore her little family

Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her Mr Jones celebrated their traditional wedding anniversary yesterday, 8 July 2021. These two are still floating in their love bubble four years later.

Taking to social media with a young ‘how it started vs how it’s going’ post, Minnie wished Quinton a happy traditional wedding anniversary.

Today marks the traditional wedding anniversary of Minnie and Quinton Jones, and the two are more in love than ever. Image: @minniedlamini.

Minnie shared a snap of her and Quinton when it was just the two of them, and then one with their new addition, baby Netha Makhosini Jones.

Minnie posted:

“How it started vs How it’s going.

“Happy Traditional Anniversary my love I’m just happy you are still here #TheJoneses.”

Fans took to the comment section of Minnie’s post, letting her know just how much they adore her little family. Heart emojis were flying around everywhere!

@rato_weight_loss_journey wrote:

“Love is such a beautiful thing.”

@thejolurie showed some love for the Joneses:

“I love The Joneses.”

@yours_truly_samu would love to see more of what happens in their everyday life:

“Can we have a reality show?”

What went down at the traditional wedding of the Joneses

On 8 July 2017, Minnie married Quinton Jones in a traditional wedding that took place in Glenn Hills, Durban North. This was a private wedding that came before the boujee white wedding which was filmed and made into a R6 million short series.

Minnie Dlamini-Jones celebrates her 1st birthday as a mother

Minnie Dlamini-Jones turned 31 recently and you would never say. This independent beauty has become Mzansi’s sweetheart for her many years of being in the public eye.

Briefly News reported that celebrating her first birthday as a mother, we are sure this birthday will be a really special one for Minnie.

Having the large and loyal fan base that she dies, Minnie has been showered with birthday messages right from the time the clock struck 12. Minnie’s infectious personality has everyone loving her vibe.

@Nokuthula_Siba jumped on the birthday train hours before it set off:

“And it’s your birthday in few hours @MinnieDlamini!! So sad you sick! #MinnieTurns31”

