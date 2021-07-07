Minnie Dlamini-Jones celebrates her 31st birthday today, 7 July 2021, and you would never think she was a day over 21

This is Minnie’s first birthday as a momma bear and fans could not help but gush over the fact that it's going to be an extra special day

Fans have been flooding social media, wishing Minnie the best day and so many more incredible years to come

Minnie Dlamini-Jones turns 31 today and you would never say. This independent beauty has become Mzansi’s sweetheart for her many years of being in the public eye.

Celebrating her first birthday as a mother, we are sure this birthday will be a really special one for Minnie.

Minnie Dlamini-Jones celebrates her 31st birthday today, 7 July 2021, and it is her first one as a mother. Fans have showered her with wishes.

Having the large and loyal fan base that she dies, Minnie has been showered with birthday messages right from the time the clock struck 12. Minnie’s infectious personality has everyone loving her vibe.

Here are just a few of the sweet birthday posts made by some of her fans:

@Nokuthula_Siba jumped on the birthday train hours before it set off:

“And it’s your birthday in few hours @MinnieDlamini!! So sad you sick! #MinnieTurns31”

@Nana_MJ_ posted on social media:

“@MinnieDlamini Darling, it’s your birthday in a few minutes, hope you and the family are doing well and may you be showered with an abundance of blessings and good health on your day. Happy birthday.”

@ZiphezinhleC shared a stunning snap of Minnie, wishing her a happy birthday:

@Nokuthula_Siba emphasised the fact that it is Minnie’s first birthday as a mom:

“Good morning beautiful birthday mommy @MinnieDlamini.”

Minnie wishes her father a happy birthday, he turned 65

Mzansi media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones is celebrating the birth of her father and took to social media to share a sweet message about him.

Briefly News reported that Minnie told her followers that she knows real love from her dad and she appreciates him very much.

"Happy 65th Birthday Sibalukhulu. To the first man I loved, you set the bar too high and for that I have known and continue to know true love in the purest form. Thank you for life, love and happiness!!! You are the BEST dad and I couldn’t have asked for better," she continued.

Minnie made it known that her father shaped her into who she is today. She just wanted the world to know that her father is someone she looks up to very much.

