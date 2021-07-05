Minnie Dlamini Jones Celebrates Her Father on His Milestone 65th Birthday

Minnie Dlamini-Jones loves her father deeply and took to social media to share how much she admires him

Minnie's dad just turned 65 and she celebrated her birthday by making a heartwarming post about him on social media

Mzansi social media users loved Minnie's post and took to the comments section to share their love with her father

Mzansi media personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones is celebrating the birth of her father and took to social media to share a sweet message about him. Minnie told her followers that she knows real love from her dad and she appreciates him very much.

"Happy 65th Birthday Sibalukhulu. To the first man I loved, you set the bar too high and for that I have known and continue to know true love in the purest form. Thank you for life, love and happiness!!! You are the BEST dad and I couldn’t have asked for better," she continued.

Minnie Dlamini showed appreciation to her father as he turned 65 years old. Image: @minniedlamini

Minnie made it known that her father shaped her into who she is today. She just wanted the world to know that her father is someone she looks up to very much.

Mzansi social media users loved Minnie's post and took to the comments to show her father some appreciation. Check out the reactions below:

roxyburger said:

"So special. Lots of love to him."

nana01gp commented:

"What a beautiful post of Dad holding you, then holding Netha. Absolutely gorgeous."

mahlangulucy said:

"You are truly blessed Sesi."

nkamo commented:

"You are blessed. My father never lived to see or hold my kids."

Minnie Dlamini and her husband ask for prayers because of Covid-19

Briefly News previously reported that the pandemic has hit the world hard and as South Africa grapples with the third wave, many are affected. South African media personality Minnie Dlamini has appealed to Mzansi for prayers for herself and her family.

The starlet did not specify exactly what it was that happened but the message seemed to suggest that Covid has directly affected her family. Dlamini took to her Instagram stories and posted:

“My family and I are currently out of commission... Covid is real and this wave is hectic!!! Stay safe and keep us in your prayers!!!"

We hope that whatever the family is going through is not serious and a solution comes their way. Prayers up, blessings down.

