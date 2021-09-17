Snake catcher Nick Evans has given Mzansi another look into his thrill ride following his latest heroics in the Carrington Heights area of Durban

Taking to Facebook, Evans said a domestic worker, who was washing clothes, got a huge fright when she encountered a Black Mamba

Not surprisingly, Mzansi rushed to the comments section to praises the snake hunter following his latest successful rescue

The adventure seems never-ending for our favourite snake hunter, Nick Evans, who was recently cast back into the snake pit.

As always, after yet another successful rescue, the Durbanite slipped into Facebook to give snake-lovers a welcomed update on how the events played out.

Snake catcher Nick Evans has given Mzansi a look into yet another thrill ride following a Black Mamba rescue in the Carrington Heights area of Durban south. Image: @nickevanskzn/ Facebook.

"Black Mambas, my favourite, have been quite scarce for me of late. So when I got a call for one yesterday, in the Carrington Heights area (Durban south), I raced over!" Evans' post started.

"A domestic worker had been washing outside when she noticed the large snake slithering across the wall.

She was, of course, horrified and ran inside. But as she did so, she saw it go down the wall and under some plastic and material sheeting."

Evans details the next few minutes and how, with the help of a friend, he managed to coax the slippery reptile into slipping out, although he hadn't dealt with a mamba for a while.

Mamba over 2 metres in length

"My friend Andrew Dorning, who was with me when I got the call, helped me remove the plastic, sheet by sheet. It didn't take long before I got a quick glimpse of the Mamba's tail," explained Evans.

"I then saw a big rat run into a hole [and] started wondering if it was the rat's tail I saw. Surely not? It hadn't been that long since I saw a Mamba's tail!

"We moved another sheet, and I saw the Mamba's body again. It was on the move, going behind some clutter, so I grabbed the part I could see. It was around the halfway mark of its 2m+ body."

Conveniently, Evans recalled, the snake had just started reversing at this point, something he said was a usual occurrence.

Snake was easier catch than expected

"It reversed its head right back into my tongs. Quick and easy catch! It was a chunky Mamba, probably around 2.2m long, but a fair amount of its tail was missing.

"I don't see many mambas with stumpy tails. What takes them off, I'm not sure. Something brave might happen when they're juveniles.

"Needless to say, both homeowner and domestic worker were incredibly relieved to see the snake being taken away!" Evans' post ended.

Not surprisingly, Mzansi rushed to the comments section to praises the snake catcher following his latest heroics.

Mzansi shares in the glory of another snake catch

Briefly News was there for it, coursing down the comments section to bring readers all the reactions to the post.

@Motshwantshi Bakhai said:

"With Nick, it's always a job well done!! Just like Cherie Anne, we want the sneak season on TV."

@Cherie Anne Diedericks wrote:

"When will you be back on TV? Love your programme."

@Val Tweedie added:

"Oh, Nick you make me laugh, a fun day."

@Jenny Matthews beamed:

"Wayhey, handsome mamba; not so sure about the other critter!"

@Sarel van der Merwe commented:

"I'm glad that you're busy...I'm starting to get busy now."

