'Skeem Saam's Clement Maosa to Drop Amapiano Track: "This Is a Hit, Malome"

Skeem Saam star Clement Maosa is preparing to drop his new Amapiano track with King Monada at midnight

The actor worked with yanos producer CaltonicSA on the song that has potential to take over the festive season

The star's fans said they are ready to get down to the tune once it drops on all digital media platforms

Clement Maosa is preparing to drop his new single at midnight. The Amapiano track features popular musician King Monada and Amapiano producer CaltonicSA.

The Skeem Saam actor took to social media on Friday, 17 September and shared a teaser of the song titled Ne Ole Kae. His excited fans said they can't wait to hear the full track when it drops at midnight.

Clement is known in Mzansi for his acting skills. He portrays the character of Kwaito in the popular SABC 1 telenovela, according to ZAlebs. The star also dropped a video of himself and his two dancers busting a move to the track. Judging from the clip he posted on Instagram, he is not only good in front of the camera but he can also get down.

His excited fans took to his timeline to share their thoughts on the track. Check out what some of them said below:

redman_matshaba wrote:

"This is progress."

sive_n commented:

"Let’s goooooooooooo!!! Ne ole kae!!!"

poloko.rtb said:

"I'm learning how to dance for this one!"

dannykatlego commented:

"I love this."

ngwane_boka wrote:

"Braai us already, this is awesome. I gotta try the moves."

thulareh3 added:

"This is a hit malome."

Boohle reveals she wrote 'Siyathandana' by Cassper Nyovest

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Boohle has been trending on social media since revealing that she wrote the smash hit Siyathandana. The talented singer is the voice behind the sweet vocals on the song by Cassper Nyovest.

The songstress was a guest on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. The star claimed Mufasa only came with his short verse on the song.

Boohle also shared that she was not even in studio when Cass recorded his verse. Mufasa had reportedly claimed he wrote the lyrics to the banger.

"He didn’t write anything on that song? He only came with his verse. I wasn’t even there," she said, according to ZAlebs.

