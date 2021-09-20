After an eventful first season, the Housewives of Durban will be returning to our screens to bring us glitz and glam once again

Showmax made the official announcement just days ago, along with the announcement of a brand new Housewives spin-off

The original cast of the first season will return, minus two of the Durban wives who have gracefully stepped out of the show

Showmax made the official announcement that The Real Housewives of Durban will be returning for a second season in early 2022. Only four of the ladies will be coming back this time around, which leaves room for two new arrivals.

'The Real Housewives of Durban' is coming back for an exciting new season in early 2022. Image: @kgomotso_ndungane @ayandancwane and @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

The announcement from the streaming service also brought Housewives fans the exciting news of The Real Housewives of Lagos, which will also be streaming on Showmax sometime next year.

ZALebs reports that two of the well-known faces from the franchise will not be filming this time around. The first confirmed non-returnee is Kgomotso Ndungane, who hasn't even appeared in reunion episodes.

Kgomotso announced that she will be making an exit from the show earlier this year. TrueLove reports that Ndungane will be focusing on building her business instead because the show has brought her negative attention. When talking about her departure, Kgomotso said she always knew that one season was her limit.

The second lady who will not be returning to the show is Ayanda Ncwane. SundayWorld reports that the gospel legend's widow is choosing to step away from the show as she believes the Real Housewives of Durban brand does not align with the kind of legacy she plans to create for her late husband Sifiso Ncwane.

Beyond her husband's legacy, Ayanda felt she was being untrue to the brand considering she does not live in Durban but rather in Johannesburg and had to rent a house on Durban in order to be on the show.

It's not all goodbyes when it comes to the cast of RHOD. Sorisha Naidoo, Nonku Willams, Ann-Toni Ludick Mthembu and Nonkanyiso Conco will be returning for the second season of the show. Viewers are excited to see the fresh faces that will be joining these ladies.

The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) reunion has social media streets talking

Briefly News reported Mzansi reality TV show, The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD), was trending on social media after the reunion episode premiered. Phat Joe was given the task of being the host of the reunion episode and social media users had a lot to say about it online.

The show definitely brought a lot of drama to viewers and quite a few are sad to see the season come to an end. Ayanda Ncwane and her squad definitely introduced Showmax viewers to a life of luxury and fans just can't wait to see more

Since Kgomotso left the show and decided that she's not going to be present for the reunion, some viewers felt that it had something missing. After all, everyone who was present is needed to tell the story and Kgomotso was definitely missed.

