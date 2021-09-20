South African media personality, Mohale Motaung, recently treated himself to a trip to Cape Town just for fun

The socialite went jet-skiing and shared amazing pictures from the experience on his social media account

It seems the 26-year-old is living his best life ever since he separated from his estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo

Mohale Motaung has hit the ground running after his separation from Somizi. Although the pair are still going through a messy divorce, Mohale has not let that deter him from living his best life.

Mohale is enjoying his life without Somizi.

Source: Instagram

The media personality was recently on the Cape Town coast and treating himself to a jet-skiing experience. He posted some dope pictures on his Instagram and captioned the post:

"One off the bucket list."

The 26-year-old looked happy and at peace in the pics.

According to Mohale, this experience was one he has had on his bucket list for a while and was really excited that that he can now officially scratch it off the list.

The socialite has asked for privacy during the divorce proceedings from Somizi but unfortunately after an audio leaked exposing abuse allegations within marriage, all eyes have been on the estranged couple.

Mohale releases statement denying leaking explosive audio

Briefly News reported that Mohale Motaung released a statement addressing the furore surrounding his estranged marriage to Somizi Mhlongo and the resulting allegations of abuse.

Taking to social media, Mohale penned a lengthy statement about the allegations and his plans going forward.

He revealed that he did not intentionally leak the audio tape confessing to being a victim of abuse. Mohale explained that the audio was released by someone who was close to him, much to his disappointment.

Legend Manqele denies releasing Mohale audio

However, Briefly News reported that TV producer Legend Manqele denied being the one that leaked Mohale’s audio confession of the alleged abuse he suffered from estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo.

Former Living The Dream producer Legend Manqele refuted claims made by Mohale that the audio was released by him. Speaking to True Love, Manqele said that he too, was surprised after finding out that the audio leaked.

