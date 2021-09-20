Shimza has warned his fans that not voting on the upcoming local government elections is not an option

The DJ advised the youth to vote in order to put into power leaders they believe will deliver services to their communities

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to the star's post with most of them saying they will not vote on 1 November

DJ Shimza has shared that not voting in the upcoming local government elections is not an option for the youth. The music producer took to social media recently to offer the advice to his fans.

The Mzansi 2021 elections will take place across Mzansi on 1 November. The DJ told the youth that they should vote in order to put their favourite political leaders in power.

Taking to Twitter, Shimmy said the elections are not a joke. He warned the youth to vote regardless of their frustrations in order to put into power people who will deliver services to them and their communities. According to TshisaLIVE, the star said:

"Funny thing is that young people in SA think by not voting Ba laya someone else. Yes we are all frustrated but not voting is not an option! Vote for who you feel will best serve you and your country. We need to vote. This is no joke."

Tweeps shared mixed thoughts to Shimza's post. Check out some of their comments below:

@1Eyedmonkey said:

"But still, voting does not change the situation. The rich gets richer, the poor remains at the bottom. Those who are connected expand their connections. The youth must just uprise."

@S_iyaK wrote:

"Hay nawe marn, have you ever been this loud about the lack of service delivery, corruption allegations?"

@SimonWaMoeti commented:

"You're using your platform to mislead people. When government don't deliver you are no where to be found, because now it's election time you want to sound radical. La Bhora Shimmy."

@MshenguTshaba17 added:

"Not voting is also a right and an option, I have never vote and I hope I don't vote in this lifetime. I will keep chasing the dream and I don't care who governs."

Source: Briefly.co.za