Boity's Mom Distances Herself From Online Account Scamming Unsuspecting People

Boity's mother Modiehi Thulo has distanced herself from a fake social media account scamming people in her name

The reality TV star shared that the scammer is asking people to invest money and for fans to follow the account

The traditional healer warned her followers that she would never ask them for money or to invest in her business

Boity's mom, Modiehi Thulo, has distanced herself from a social media account scamming unsuspecting people out of their hard-earned cash.

Boity's mom Modiehi Thulo distanced herself from online account scamming unsuspecting people. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

The fake account using her name and pics is asking her fans to invest in her business. She took to social media to alert her followers about the scammer.

The reality TV star shared that she'll never ask anyone for money or a follow. She said the scammer has also created a fake page on Facebook too. Modiehi took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of the fake page. Youth Village reports that she captioned her post:

"Thokozani. I’m not this person. I’d never ask for money, a follow or anything of that sort. I’ve been reporting such accounts in vain. I’ll never ask anyone of you to invest either. Apparently “ I’m asking for investments” on Facebook too. That’s not me. Makhosi."

Peeps took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out what they said below:

hobongwanasiya_ said:

"I literally reported and blocked the account a few minutes ago because the account followed me."

zizikazilinky_ngxumza commented:

"Haibo I was wondering what is happening, let me report this account."

ompslets wrote:

"Already got a request for a follow… Delete!"

fedoue said:

"I knew it. I deleted it immediately."

karabo_motlhabane wrote:

"I got a request from it and I immediately deleted it."

iloveboitumelo added:

"Reported the account!"

Boity makes her relationship with Anton Jeftha official

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it appears Boity has made her relationship with Anton Jeftha Twitter official after tweeps sniffed out the truth about their relationship. Boity was the latest victim of the popular zoom-in feature, finding her in the reflection of Anton's glasses.

Followers have been suspecting the two of being together after they noticed that the rapper and actress had posted photos in the same location at the same time.

The South African reports that Boity and Anton raised suspicions of a getaway together in August this year. The pair seemed to have gone to Cape Town for the trip. The Twitter police once again made this connection using their matching Instagram stories.

Source: Briefly.co.za