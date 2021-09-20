South African media mogul, Connie Ferguson, recently took to social media to share that she was missing her late husband

The media personality lost Shona Ferguson nearly two months ago after he succumbed to Covid-19 related complications

Connie Ferguson posted a sweet video of Shona Ferguson in happier times when he visited her at work

Connie Ferguson has been extremely strong after losing her husband Shona Ferguson. The media mogul has often taken to social media to share her healing journey.

As with any journey of grief, there are ups and downs and Connie was recently on a low. She expressed how much she missed Shona since he passed away almost two months ago.

Taking to social media she shared a sweet video of him and captioned it:

“I miss you. I miss your random visits to set. I miss you deliberately trying to annoy me. I miss you crushing on me all the time. I just miss you so much! I love you forever.”

Shona passed away at the Milpark private hospital in Johannesburg after suffering Covid-19 complications.

Ferguson was admitted to the hospital after suffering from chest pains. News24 reported that the 47-year-old passed away from Covid-19 related complications. A representative of the family, Conrad Mwanza, spoke to the publication and confirmed the unfortunate news.

"Yes, Mr Ferguson passed away at noon today. And all the family is asking for at the moment is just to mourn in private. But it's very difficult, you can imagine, for Connie and the family," he reportedly said.

Thembi Seete comforts Connie Ferguson

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that Thembi Seete took to social media to open up about working with late actor and producer Shona Ferguson. The Gomora actress reportedly dedicated her Tuesday, 31 August to the Fergusons.

Thembi said she was thinking of Shona's widow, Connie Ferguson. She showed her love and sent her tons of kisses.

Taking to Instagram, Thembi then reflected on her working relationship with Shona, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications a few weeks ago. They worked together on Kings Of Joburg and The Gift

