A man was burnt to death at a transformer substation belonging to City Power when he allegedly attempted to steal parts after breaking in on Monday.

According to News24, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that the incident occurred on 13th street in Linden, a suburb in the northwest of Johannesburg.

A man was burnt to death at a transformer substation belonging to City Power after he allegedly attempted to steal parts after breaking in on Monday. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Recovered at the scene were a spade and saw, which the deceased allegedly used to gain entry into the substation.

Mangena, who said the unidentified victim sustained extensive fatal burns, dissuaded communities against vandalising the entities electricity infrastructure and warned of its dangers.

"The unknown man broke into the transformer substation and tried to strip the live mini substation when it blew up and caught fire.

"He was burnt beyond recognition. Emergency services and the police attended the scene, which was subsequently cleared," explained Mangena.

The incident affected the power supply to several streets in the area, with City Power unable to confirm when the power may be up and running.

Minisubstation worth R500 000 stolen

Source: Briefly.co.za