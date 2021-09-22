South African singer, Kelly Khumalo, has issued a stern warning to women who want to fight her over a man

In a hilarious video shared on Instagram, Khumalo made it clear that she would not hesitate to use her hands to sort out any woman who comes for her

Khumalo believes that women should deal with their cheating spouses instead of fighting the 'other' woman

Kelly Khumalo finds it strange that women like to attack other women over men. Taking to Instagram, Kelly spit fire about the fact that women who have been cheated on come for the side bae and not their partners.

Kelly believes that men cannot be stolen by another woman.

"How can you steal a whole human being, it's not possible. Why is it that us women, when we find out our husband or boyfriend or situationship is cheating and the first thing you want to do is dock the girl?”

The songstress went on to say that if your partner cheats on you, then you should deal with your partner and not the other party.

“If you come for me and you don’t go for your boyfriend or situationship or husband, and you’re coming for me, you’re going to get what you’re looking for. I’m going to beat the living daylight out of you.”

Adding to her bold statement, Kelly said that she was not fighting over a man but rather fighting against foolishness.

“When I’m finished with you, I’m going to go for your husband or whatever sh*t you have in your house, and go for him, then leave both of you, just to teach you a lesson.”

Yoh. Who peeved Kelly Khumalo off?

