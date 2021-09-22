'The Braai Show', with, Cassper Nyovest, trends, SA excited, for upcoming episode

Cassper Nyovest's TV show has been trending on social media as fans share that they cannot wait to watch the new episode this Wednesday night

Mufasa will be hosting his favourite collaborator DJ Sumbody on The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest on SABC 1

The Siyathandana hitmaker also shared that he will be giving a lucky viewer a brand new TV set after each episode

The hashtag #TheBraaiShowWithCass is trending high on social media. Cassper Nyovest's fans have been using the hashtag to share that they can't wait to watch the show's new episode this Wednesday night, 22 September on SABC 1.

According to the stans, Mufasa will be hosting his favourite collaborator and friend DJ Sumbody on the new episode. Cass and Sumbody have blessed Mzansi with smash hits such as Monate Mpolaye and Remote Control.

Mufasa took to Twitter to hype up his fans to watch the show because he and The Braai Show team would be blessing a lucky viewer with a brand new Samsung HD TV each episode. The star wrote:

"After offering Naledi a TV, fans started asking for TVs everywhere. So guess what? I heard y'all!! Me and the Braai Show Team will be giving away a 32 inch Samsung HD TV every week to a lucky and loyal fan of #TheBraaiShowWithCass. Who wants one? Don't forget to use the hashtag!!"

Tweeps have been using the hashtag with an aim to score themselves a brand new TV. Check out some of their comments below:

@TheRichRakgadi said:

"#TheBraaiShowWithCass Day Today! Catch Cassper And Tonight's Guest DJ Sumbody At 6PM Only On SABC 1!"

@matsauregilbert wrote:

"Reminder set @casspernyovest [Don Billiato] #TheBraaiShowWithCass."

@BrutusManono wrote:

"We're on tonight!! #TheBraaiShowWithCass."

Cassper Nyovest delivers boujee TV to loyal fan

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest promised a fan a boujee TV and best believe he delivered! Cass is certain The Braai Show is going to look 50 shades litter on this bad boy.

Taking to social media, Cassper shared some snaps of the fan getting her 32-inch Samsung delight. Making people’s day is definitely one of Cassper’s favourite tasks.

The lucky fan, who goes by the social media handle @Iamlediledi1, was overcome with joy and excitement. She thanked Cassper for sticking to his word and for making this possible. @Iamlediledi1 cannot wait to watch The Braai Show on her new TV tonight!

