Former President Jacob Zuma has threatened to take legal action against Billy Downer for handing over his doctor's letter to a journalist

Advocate Dali Mpofu has asked the High Court to deal with the issue of the leak before Zuma takes action against those involved

Mpofu says some of Zuma's family members had to find out about his medical issues in the media

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

PIETERMARITZBURG - One of the pressing issues at former President Jacob Zuma's arms deal special plea hearing at the High Court sitting in Pietermaritzburg was who leaked a letter from Zuma's medical doctor.

On the second day of court proceedings, Advocate Dali Mpofu told the court that Zuma may file criminal charges against lead prosecutor Billy Downer. This came up in court as Zuma's team continued to argue for the removal of Downer from the case.

Jacob Zuma wants lead prosecutor Billy Downer to be held accountable for leaking his medical doctor's letter to the media. Image: @MelissaNe10

Source: Twitter

According to SABC News, Mpofu told Judge Piet Koen that if the issue of Zuma's medical letter is not sorted out by the court then Zuma would have no choice but to lay charges.

State prosecutor Wim Trengove previously argued that the letter which was supposedly leaked to a journalist was not marked as confidential and was part of public court records, however, Mpofu rubbished Trengove's argument and stated that the letter was marked as confidential.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mpofu added that some of Zuma's family members were not aware that he was suffering from a serious medical issue because he kept his medical issues private. Mpofu added that Zuma did not appreciate his health issues being leaked to the media, according to News24.

Mpofu added that members of the NPA who leak information about cases could face up to 15 years in prison.

Here's what South Africans had to say about today's court proceedings:

@fam_of_humanity said:

"Mr. Zuma still has time for threats after such an ordeal? Concrete facts seldom indulge hesitance."

@mzania_r said:

"What's wrong with Billy Downer batho ba modimo?"

@yesssseees said:

"I hope one day they will give Zuma opportunity to give names of judges and prosecuters he wants to stand before them. It's Zondo, he cry bias. It's constitutional judges, they are not well educated he wants another court outside SA. It's Downer, he is not fit. Aaaii tog."

@AvhapfaniM1 said:

"Is he not in a medical parole? It seems like he is fit and strong to complete his prison term and stand for his trial. If he is to open criminal charges for Billy Downer? He wants Billy to be imprisonment and he gets out? This chap is playing circuses with the nation. Zumanism."

Arms Deal: Dali Mpofu says there's no need for state doctors to examine Jacob Zuma

Briefly News previously reported that former President Jacob Zuma's ill health was a topic of discussion at his arms deal special plea hearing at the High Court sitting in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

During court proceedings, Zuma's legal representative Dali Mpofu expressed his discontentment with the medical doctors appointed by the National Prosecuting Authority to examine Zuma's health.

Zuma's special plea took place despite him not being in court. Mpofu stated that due to Zuma's medical condition, his doctors in Gauteng have recommended that he does not travel too far from healthcare, according to a report by News24.

Source: Briefly.co.za