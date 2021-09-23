Halala: Cassper Nyovest's 'Siyathandana' Is the Most Streamed SA Song on Spotify

Cassper Nyovest's lit single Siyathandana is the most streamed South African song on Spotify

The epic track featuring Boohle has put Cassper on the world map and has been dominating charts since he dropped it earlier this year

Mufasa's song beat the likes of Izolo and Banyana by DJ Maphorisa and De Mthuda's hit single John Wick

Cassper Nyovest's hit single Siyathandana is the most streamed Mzansi song on Spotify, according to reports. Mufasa features songstress Boohle in the hot tune.

Cassper Nyovest's 'Siyathandana' is the most streamed SA song on Spotify. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The track tops the Top 10 list of most streamed local songs on the music streaming platform in the past three months. It is still doing well despite the recent debate over who wrote the single. Mufasa's song beat the likes of DJ Maphorisa's Banyana, John Wick by De Mthuda and Phori's trending single Izolo.

According to SAHipHopMag, the recently released list by Spotify is dominated by the Amapiano genre. The yanos are also dominating on Mzansi radio and TV stations and other official music streaming platforms.

The likes of DJ Maphorisa, De Mthuda, Sir Trill and Kabza De Small have been dropping fire yanos tracks for the past few years which have kept Mzansi music lovers on the dancefloor.

Boohle claims she wrote 'Siyathandana' not Cassper Nyovest

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Boohle has been trending on social media since revealing that she wrote the smash hit Siyathandana. The talented singer is the voice behind the sweet vocals on the song by Cassper Nyovest.

The songstress was a guest on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. The star claimed Mufasa only came with his short verse on the song.

Boohle also shared that she was not even in studio when Cass recorded his verse. Mufasa had reportedly claimed he wrote the lyrics to the banger.

"He didn’t write anything on that song? He only came with his verse. I wasn’t even there," she said, according to ZAlebs.

Mzansi social media users have shared mixed reactions to the stunner's revelation. @_boxLogik_ wrote:

"Nywe nywe Cassper only wrote his verse. When Boohle also stole the chorus' tune from Bob Sinclair 'world hold on'. A song which had many remixes in South Africa around 2007."

