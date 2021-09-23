“Aaaw You Guys”: Rachel Kolisi Serves #CoupleGoals in Sweet Snap with "Bestie"

Rachel Kolisi has the internet melting after sharing an adorable photo with her husband Siya

The two spent the day by the coast and could not help capturing the beautiful memory

Mzansi took to the comments section, complimenting the stunning pair for being such #couplegoals

Rachel Kolisi has the internet buzzing after sharing a super sweet picture with her 'best friend', hubby Siya Kolisi. The mom-of-two headed to her Instagram account and kept things short with the captions.

Rachel Kolisi and her 'bestie' were serving some serious couple goals. Images: @rachel_kolisi/Instagram

"Hey Bestie," she wrote and added a red heart emoji.

In the picture, the couple smiles happily along the Cape Town beachfront. It seems the sun got into Rachel's eye as she cutely squints for the snap.

Taking to the comments section, hubby Siya Kolisi was just happy to see his wife had cropped out what he considers to be his 'ugly feet' from the pictures. Such adorable couple banter!

Check out some of the rest of the comments below:

noxy4407 said:

"Yhu andisanithandi."

sam_uys said:

"Aaawww you guys."

siya_kolisi_the_bear said:

"Thanks for cutting out my toes."

nandi_madida said:

"You two."

minhlediomo said:

"It was either your head or your toes bestie."

sasha.crouse said:

"Couple goals... always."

sunnytembani said:

"How are you guys so stunning man!"

Linda.gaddi said:

"Such a happy beautiful pic."

denisetws49 said:

"Such a blessed couple. SA’s true ambassadors."

Rachel Kolisi sums up her relationship with Siya in a hilarious snap

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi and Siya have had a strange year and took social distancing to a whole new level when the Springbok captain moved to KwaZulu-Natal.

On top of that, Siya contracted Covid and had to self-isolate as did the rest of the family.

This resulted in a lot of Rachel and Siya's conversations took place online and not face-to-face. Taking to her Instagram account, Rachel shared a hilarious pic that summed up their marriage in 2021.

Siya slid into the comment section and said that he agreed with Rachel and told her to buy data.

siya_kolisi_the_bear:

"@rachel_kolisi I can’t deny that !!! But please buy data."

Social media users reacted to the hilarious pic and shared their own thoughts

launchpad14:

"You both make a couple that every South African should be proud to have… that colour is blind but love is always eternal."

lea_vdmerwe:

"This has literally been my entire relationship since Feb 2020 thanks to covid border closures, it's frustrating and depressing!"

mariette_mostert_loest:

"You are such an amazingly beautiful woman inside out, a true role model."

Source: Briefly.co.za