Natasha Thahane Starts Birthday Countdown, Fans Wonder if Lorch Will Be There

South African media personality Natasha Thahane is super excited to be celebrating her birthday soon

The stunner took to social media to start an official countdown to the 25th of September, her birth date

However, social media users were more interested about how Lorch would spoil and if he was still in the picture

Natasha Thahane is super excited for her birthday that is just around the corner. The media personality took to social media to share a picture of herself looking all cute and excited for the big day.

In the picture, Natasha was wearing a stunning red dress that showed off some major thigh. The actress will be turning 26 years old on 25 September.

However, the question that is on many peoples’ minds is whether Lorch will be there. Rumours have been flying that the pair have broken up and they no longer post each other online.

To make it worse, the Orlando Pirates player recently accounted that he was single. The statement left many of his fans confused because he was reportedly dating Natasha Thahane just the other day.

Check out some of the reactions:

@angamjunior said:

“Advise Lorch to come back want the league nawe uzofumana iRange Rover nge Bonus.”

@caxtonmania88 said:

“Lorch knowing that he'll have to win 20+ Man of the Match awards so that he can recover from the incoming bills.”

@mia575 said:

“I hope they don't break ur heart and ruin ur day.”

Natasha Thahane drags men posting about her relationship with Thembinkosi Lorch

Briefly News previously reported that Natasha Thahane dragged Mzansi men who have been discussing her love life on social media.

The Blood & Water actress slammed those men for posting about her relationship with soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch.

The stunner took to Twitter on Sunday, 11 July to share her views on some men who have accused her of making Lorch wash her underwear. The fuming star wrote:

“Amadoda angaka in my mentions axakwe indaba zam (So many men in my mentions worried about my private matters). I miss the days when men used to go to war…"

